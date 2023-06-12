South Coast Register
Southern Branch U13s side remain undefeated in football campaign

Sam Baker
By Sam Baker
Updated June 12 2023 - 1:33pm, first published 11:30am
The undefeated U13 Southern Branch side kept their streak alive with a 2-1 win over the Sutherland Shire on Sunday. Picture supplied.
The U13s Southern Branch boys have seen nothing but resounding success this season, putting 13 wins on the board without dropping a single game on the season.

