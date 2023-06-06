It was a huge round of performances for the Shoalhaven Football Association's Blackmore-Bolden Shield teams as they returned after a week off of no games.
The competition's landscape is beginning to become clearer as we inch further into the season, but every week it seems like there's always a team out to surprise the competition.
Let's rundown the previous round of matches.
The Sussex Inlet Seahawks secured their first win of the season in impressive fashion against the Bomaderry Tigers, 2-1.
It has been a tough run for a young Sussex Inlet side that has been thrown in the proverbial deep end this season in first grade.
Before this weekend they had been unable to record a victory so far, but had come close on several occasions.
In their tie with Shoalhaven Heads-Berry, a fortnight prior, they almost did enough to secure the win but came up just short.
On Saturday the side was finally able to put together a full performance for the 90 minutes and it scored them the win over a tough Bomaderry side.
Sussex Inlet club president Ben Whipp and Michael Gurney both notched goals for the Seahawks, while Brodie Chapman netted the only goal for Bomaderry on the day.
READ MORE:
Whipp said it was just such "a great day" with both their O45s and women's side also recording their first wins.
"With them both recording wins, the pressure was on us to pull through with one also," he said.
"We just had more consistency and competed for longer periods then we have in the past."
"I think in most games this season we've competed well in spurts but haven't been able to put it all together.
"We finally competed for the full 90 - something we just have to continue doing."
Sussex Inlet will look to make it two in a row against the Culburra Cougars on June 17, while Bomaderry will hope to rebound against the still undefeated Milton-Ulladulla Panthers.
The Dragons have continued their impressive start to the season, with another big win, this time against the Culburra Cougars, 4-1.
The match was evenly played in the first half, with the Cougars defending well against the ever present Basin attack.
Both sides were unable to break through in the opening half, but coming out of the break the Dragons looked liked a fired-up unit.
Jack Baker got his first run in first grade and Kingsley Smith got called up from reserves, providing some fresh legs for the unit.
The Dragons would pile on four goals in the period, Jordan Reid was the first to strike before Luke Reid made it 2-0, two minute later.
Smith proved his worth with the team's third at the 71 minute mark, Shane Watters was able to put Culburra on the board off a strong move to cut the lead to 3-1, but Toby Baker would ice the victory to give Basin their 4-1 lead.
With this victory Basin remain in second place at 4-1-1, while Culburra drop to last place with a record of 1-5.
The Dragons will next battle the Illaroo Kangaroos, while Culburra take on Sussex Inlet.
Milton-Ulladulla have continued to prove that they are the team to beat so far in 2023, as they remain undefeated following a 2-nil victory over the Huskisson-Vincentia Seagulls.
It was another tough first half with both sides creating good chances to score. Especially Huskisson who built a number of strong phases leading to openings.
However Panthers' goalkeeper, Kevin Castle, had a strong match, with two separate one-on-one saves.
Both sides wold head into the break tied at nil-all.
Milton appeared much more composed in the second half. They were able to break the drought when a long ball was helped on by Brent Anderson to release Jaxon Scholtz who slid the ball home to take the lead.
This was quickly followed by the team's second, with Arlo Crowley picking out Scholtz who turned on a dime and finished across the keeper to claim his second.
Milton coach Nick Palagyi called it a "tight" and "well contested" match.
"We'd spoken before the match about Husky and their quality," he said.
"There's no such thing as an easy match against them, so we knew getting any sort of result would take a full 90 minute effort from everyone."
"Both teams were also missing a few players which added to the jeopardy, so to come away with three points, with all those factors considered, is a really fantastic result for us."
Milton will next face eighth place Bomaderry, while Huskisson will battle Shoalhaven Heads-Berry.
The Illaroo Kangaroos and Shoalhaven United Bears battled in a tough match that would ultimately result in a 1-all draw.
The Kangaroos came out of the gates a bit slow, with the effects of two weeks off evident in their initial start.
Halfway through the first half, Alex Cheyne had a chance when he stepped up for a penalty, but it was saved by the United goalkeeper Lochlan Hay.
Hayden Strand would be the first to strike though, in his return game, netting the goal and giving his side the 1-0 lead which they would carry into halftime.
More tough play would sum up the beginning of the second half, but in the 69th minute a free kick by United's Billy Wallington would tie everything up.
Both coaches made changes in their respective lineups in hopes of finding the right combination to pull out the win, the game resulted in a 1-all draw.
While Illaroo currently sit in third place and Shoalhaven United in sixth, there is barely a game separating one another, which puts both teams in a dicey position heading into the next round.
Illaroo will play St Georges Basin, while Shoalhaven United will hold the bye.
Next round will kick off on June 17.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.