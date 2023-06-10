South Coast Register
Kiama, Australia and Scarlets rugby star Paul Asquith sheds light on his 'incredible' rugby ride

Agron Latifi
By Agron Latifi
Updated June 10 2023 - 4:05pm, first published 4:00pm
Paul Asquith with his wife and in action for his beloved Kiama Cows this year. Picture by Linda Faieris
Rugby in the Illawarra is having its issues at the moment with lack of players across the board.

