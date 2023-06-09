South Coast Register
Shoalhaven Tigers 'building the foundation' in growth Waratah League season

Sam Baker
By Sam Baker
Updated June 9 2023 - 4:13pm, first published 3:00pm
Shoalhaven Tigers' Eli Matic taking it to the rim against the Goulburn Bears earlier in the season. Picture by Greg Turner.
While the results haven't come in the win column for the Shoalhaven Tigers this season, the growth the team has shown from the start has left lots to be excited about for Coach Paul Lindeberg.

