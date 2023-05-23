The junior Shoalhaven Tigers teams have impressed all season in the Southern Junior League (SJL) representative competition.
Three Tigers sides (U18B, U16G, 14B) competed in the SJL finals last weekend with two of the sides making it all the way to the grand final.
The teams travelled to Wagga Wagga which played host to all of the teams competing in the finals series on Sunday.
The U14 Boys lost in the semi finals against a strong Canberra Gunners side 60-42 to claim third place overall in the competition.
Stephen Alfano had a big game for the Tigers despite the loss, recording 20 points in the match to lead his team.
The U18 boys Tigers knocked off Wagga Wagga in a narrow semi final victory to advance to the grand final against Moss Vale.
READ MORE:
The side would lose in the grand final however 74-107. Lucas Evison led the way for the Tigers with a 26 point, 10 free throw performance.
The U16 Girls have been terrific all season and carried this momentum into a tough grand final match against the Illawarra Hawks.
It was a tight back and forth match between the two the sides, that saw both teams grab the lead throughout the game.
Kate Speer was a unstoppable force for the Tigers however.
Speer would lead her team with a massive 29 points as the Tigers would grind to a hard fought 55-54 victory over the Hawks.
Evie Svensson also had a strong game as she record 10 points in the grand final.
It was an impressive effort from all the junior Tigers this season, with the young basketball talent plentiful in the Shoalhaven.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.