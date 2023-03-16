The Shoalhaven Tigers junior sides battled in the first round of the Southern Junior League (SJL) which pits the young athletes against other representative athletes from around the Southern region.
The pool is split geographically with winning SJL teams going on to play teams from other regions.
The Tigers teams will play games over four weekends across February and May.
Round one was played last weekend with young ballers bringing in tremendous results.
The U18 Tigers have gotten off to a strong start in their SJL season winning two out of their three matches across the weekend fixtures.
They started with a strong 101-84 win over the Albury Cougars White. Five Tigers scored in double figures with Azriel McMillan and Tighe Fordham leading the way with 19 points each.
The second match wasn't as successful an outing, as the Tigers were routed by the Batemans Bay Breakers 124-76. Lucas Evison had a strong game with 26 points and 2 made three pointers.
In their third match of the weekend the Tigers bounced back with a 86-69 win over the Wagga Wagga Heat. Harry Petre and Azriel McMillan led the charge with 15 points each.
The U16B Tigers have the distinction of being the only Shoalhaven side in division one currently, going up against the best of the best on the weekend.
It was a closely fought first match for the Tigers as they would lose to the Albury Cougars White 63-74. Mitchell Parrott had a huge game for his team, scoring 21 points.
Their second match would unfortunately result in a loss as well, this time to the Queanbeyan Roadrunners, 86-46. James Speer had a game high 16 points for the Tigers.
The Tigers would come together in their last match of the season, winning an exceptionally tight game against the Wagga Wagga Heat, 83-81.
The Tigers were incredibly clutch, led by the play of Parrott (18 points) and Speer (16 points) but also assisted by the big play of Alexander Field (12 points) and Toby Royston (11 points).
It was also an up and down weekend for the U16G Tigers but there was plenty of big highs for the up and coming side.
They began their campaign with a narrow 45-40 loss to the Wagga Wagga Heat. Kate Speer had a very strong outing with 17 points to lead the team.
The side secured a strong win over the Albury Cougars 50-39. Zali Morris totaled 17 points to lead the charge, followed by Speer's 13 points.
In a clash against the Moss Vale Magic, the Tigers would come up just short, losing 40-51. Morris again led the charge with 16 points.
The Tigers closed the weekend out strong however with a 66-48 win over the Queanbeyan Roadrunners Maroon. Kate Speer exploded for a massive 30 points in the match, completely dominating her opponent in every aspect.
The Tigers U14 side had an overall tough weekend run but showed many promising signs across their weekend fixtures.
They tipped off the weekend with a narrow 45-48 loss to the Goulburn Bears. Lincoln Witting and Stephen Alfano led the way with 16 and 13 points respectively.
The Albury Cougars got the better of the Tigers in their next game winning 74-56. Witting and Alfano both had strong games again scoring 26 and 18 respectively.
The Tigers would respond however, as they obliterated the Wagga Wagga Heat 86-19. Everyone on the Tigers team scored at least one basket, with Alfano leading with 24 points, while Brandon Exton had his best game scoring 15 points.
They would round out the weekend with a tough 37-47 loss to the Wollondilly Razorbacks, with no Tiger cracking double digit scoring.
The next round of SJL basketball will be on the weekend of April 1.
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0472 904 583
