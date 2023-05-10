South Coast Register
Narrow loss to Moss Vale has Shoalhaven Tigers focused ahead of clash with Orange

Sam Baker
By Sam Baker
Updated May 11 2023 - 9:50am, first published May 10 2023 - 3:30pm
Mitch Falcke has enjoyed a strong start to the season for the Shoalhaven Tigers. Picture by Greg Turner.
The Shoalhaven Tigers, despite a 1-6 record, are beginning to show life as they look for a strong run in the second half of the season.

