The Shoalhaven Tigers, despite a 1-6 record, are beginning to show life as they look for a strong run in the second half of the season.
Coming off a tough loss to the Moss Vale Magic, 77-80, the Tigers are more motivated then ever to capitalise against the Orange Eagles this weekend.
While the results haven't come in the win column, each player on the team is beginning to understand and flourish in their respective roles on the team.
Angus Glendenning and Mitch Falcke have two of the team's most consistent players all season.
Against Moss Vale, Glendinning put up 24 points while Falcke chipped in 18 points of his own.
The dynamic duo received help from others as well with Eli Matic (11 points) and Corey Walker (10 points) both hitting the double figure mark.
Reflecting on the narrow loss, Tigers head coach Paul Lindeberg said there were "many situations that could have changed the outcome."
The first thing he pointed to was the eight points the team left behind on the free throw line.
Another huge moment in the game came in the first half where the Tigers missed 14 straight opportunities in the interior to score.
Lindeberg said the team has a preference to "finesse things" as much as possible instead of being physical and imposing there will up close.
The Tigers coach commended his team's defensive tenacity and said it's been a focus for the group all season.
READ MORE:
On the weekend the team recorded 16 steals. Walker was the biggest kleptomaniac as he snatched a massive six steals against Moss Vale, with Falcke and Matic each netting three as well.
With starting guard Rory Shepherdson out for the remainder of the season, Matic has stepped into a large role admirably. Him and Walker make it tough on guards bringing up the ball the moment they inbound, with the Tigers' strong trap defence often opening up transition opportunities.
Heading forward the team is going to have to get more from their big men in Isaac Dell and George Buist, who to their credit are playing their first season of representative basketball.
Once they adjust to the speed and motion of the game, the team will be in a much better space with a plethora of options on the interior and outside.
This weekend will be a strong opportunity to nab their second win of the season going against the Orange Eagles.
The Tigers only win so far came against Orange in the first round of the season where a buzzer beating three by Matic led to the side winning in overtime.
Lindeberg said the team had many opportunities in that game to build a lead but some simple mistakes allowed it to go down to the wire.
The Tigers have a real chance this weekend and a determined and focused effort could see them chalk up that next win in the column.
Shoalhaven will tip off against Orange at 5pm at the Shoalhaven Indoor Sports Centre.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.