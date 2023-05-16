The Shoalhaven Tigers have bounced back in a big way to score their second win of the Waratah League basketball season in impressive fashion.
It was a full team effort that guided Shoalhaven to a 101-63 win at Shoalhaven Indoor Sports Centre, which marked a season high for total points in a game for the Tigers.
After struggling with six straight losses after their opening round victory, this was just the type of game the side needed to begin the right the ship as they head into the second round of the season.
The Tigers, from the jump, showed a level of confidence and belief in themselves that hasn't been too commonplace this season.
The pesky full-court defence opened up a number of opportunities for the Tigers which helped them to find a strong offensive rhythm for the rest of the match.
Every Tiger had their moment to shine with six players hitting the double figure mark in points.
Eli Matic, Isaac Dell and Jack Callaghan all had their best games of the season, scoring 24, 18 and 15 points respectively.
While Angus Glendinning (17 points), Mitch Falcke (11 points) and Corey Walker (10 points) also all played key roles in the victory.
For Dell it was a very impressive effort with the talented young big at times struggling this year to adjust to the physicality and speed of the Waratah League in his first season in the competition.
Dell, against the Eagles, looked like the most complete version of himself yet as he imposed his 6ft/8 frame against the Orange defence for a number of strong finishes at the rim.
Callaghan has been a reliable presence for the Tigers all season, especially on the defensive end, but against the Eagles he was finally able to break out on the offensive end, making a pair of threes to go along with some strong drives to the rim.
Shooting has been one of the Tigers' most glaring issues to start the year, but the team made a total of eight three pointers on the weekend, which was a season high.
If the team can carry this level of shooting confidence into their matchups regularly then it wouldn't be shocking to see them climb up the league ladder.
The team will need to keep up this level of belief heading into their next challenge against the fourth place Inner West Bulls White, who sit at a record of 5-3.
While the Bulls will be a step up from the competition of the Orange Eagles, if the team can replicate even 60 per cent of the team they were on the weekend they will be an incredibly tough team to beat.
The Shoalhaven Tigers will battle the Inner West Bulls White on Saturday May 20 at Ryde Basketball Stadium.
Tip-off will begin at 8pm.
