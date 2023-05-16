The Nowra-Bomaderry Jets have continued their impressive start to the 2023 Group Seven Rugby League as they now sit in third place following a 34-22 win over the Kiama Knights on Sunday, May 14 at Kiama Showground.
The Knights would be the first to attack five minutes in through centre Ethan Ford who was the recipient off some excellent ball movement to put his team up 4-nil.
The Jets would respond just five minutes later however, when workhorse prop Trent Waldron barrelled through to level the match at 4-all.
Clyde Parsons knocked down the conversion to give the Jets their first lead of the day.
Another sequence of strong team play would set up Cade Hotham to go over out wide and give the Knights back the lead at 8-6, but another missed conversion would stop Kiama from extending their lead.
The Jets would respond at the 22 minute mark when a brilliant sequence would see a well-place grubber land in the hands of a streaking Mase Harrison who could not be stopped.
The side would again knock down the conversion, seeing the lead grow to 8-12.
Kiama would close the first half out strong with Ford getting his second off a beautiful feed from Tom Atkins.
The Knights were again unable to convert however and the sides would go into half-time level at 12-all.
The second half of the game would be where the Jets would take over, exploding out of the break.
Second-rower Tyson Simpson would be the first to crash over the line to give his side the lead back, following another successful Parsons conversion, the Jets lead 18-12.
Just two minutes later the Jets would again be over when a break through the defence by Braydon Walsh would set up Brayden Omoeboh.
Another Jets try just 10 minutes later, this time by Beau Luland would see Nowra go up 28-12 following the Parsons conversion.
Kiama could just not find any rhythm at this point with the momentum of the Jets just too strong.
Nowra would make it a 34-12 lead following another try, this time by Jets skipper Adam Quinlan which put the game firmly out of reach for the Knights.
Kiama would tack on two late tries by Matt Morris and Tom Angel to bring the margin to 34-22, but unfortunately it was too little too late for a comeback.
The Knights will look to rebound this weekend against the Berry-Shoalhaven Heads Magpies, while the Jets will hope to continue their strong start in a clash with the still undefeated Stingrays.
In other games, Gerringong beat Warilla in a grand-finals rematch 32-34, Milton-Ulladulla secured a 48-26 win over Jamberoo, the undefeated Stingrays continued their streak in a 44-18 win over the Magpies, and the Sharks rebounded from a losing streak with a 34-8 victory over the winless Eagles.
