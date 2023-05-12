The Shoalhaven Tigers junior sides have impressed all throughout their campaigns at the Southern Junior League (SJL) which pits the young athletes against other representative athletes from around the Southern region.
In the last round of the SJL season all four Shoalhaven Tigers teams came away with at least one win.
The U14B had their most dominating weekend of the season taking home a win in all four games they played.
They won their first match against the Wagga Wagga Heat 89-48. Lincoln Witting (23 points) and Cameron Donaldson (21 points) led the way.
In their second game against the Tumut Timberwolves, the Tigers would again win, 68-48, Stephen Alfano led the way with 26 points.
They would then narrowly take down the Canberra Gunners 60-51 before also dispatching the Goulburn Bears 59-47.
It was also a prosperous weekend for the U16 girls who racked up two wins in their three matches.
READ MORE:
Shoalhaven would go down in their first game against the Illawarra Hawks in a game that went down to the wire, 41-44.
The Tigers would rebound however to rattle off two straight wins.
The first was a massive 82-56 throttling of the Queanbeyan Roadrunners, Kate Speer and Zali Morris were electric each putting up a monster line with 32 and 29 points respectively.
The girls would then show similar form in their 68-42 take down of the Albury Cougars, four Tigers hit double figures, with Speer (23 points), Morris (15 points), Katherine Seller (12 points) and Evie Svensson (12 points).
The U18B and U16B teams also secured two big wins in their matches across the weekend.
The U18s dispatched of the Queanbeyan Roadrunners 77-72 with Lucas Evison leading the way with 20 points.
While the U16B side had a strong win their final game against the Illawarra Hawks, 88-60. Alexander Field had a monster line with 31 points.
The U16 Girls, U18 Boys and U14 Boys have all progressed to the finals where they will look to raise the championship trophy.
The U16 Girls sit second on the ladder with a record of 5-6 and will battle the Illawarra Hawks who sit in first place with an identical record.
That match will tip off on May 20 at Wagga Wagga PCYC.
The fixtures of the other two finals series have not yet been released.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.