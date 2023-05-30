South Coast Register
Home/Sport/Basketball

Shoalhaven Tigers lose second straight as St George Saints prove too tough

Sam Baker
By Sam Baker
Updated May 30 2023 - 2:07pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Shoalhaven Tigers' forward Hayden Curley had 10 points in the team's loss to the Saints. Picture by Greg Turner.
Shoalhaven Tigers' forward Hayden Curley had 10 points in the team's loss to the Saints. Picture by Greg Turner.

The Shoalhaven Tigers put up a resilient effort but came up short in their weekend clash against the fifth place St George Saints.

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.