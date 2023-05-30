The Shoalhaven Tigers put up a resilient effort but came up short in their weekend clash against the fifth place St George Saints.
It was another tough outing for the Tigers who have had a rollercoaster season, where they've never quite been able to get on track.
However, one thing that has never been in question for the young side this season is their effort.
This was no different in their 114-92 loss to the St George Saints, as the side never stopped trying, but unfortunately they could never break the Saints hot shooting.
Four Tigers hit the double figure mark in the match, with every player that took the court scoring at least two points.
Mitchell Falcke - who has been one of the most consistent offensive performers for the side all season, led all Tigers scorers with 21 points off a number of athletic drives to the basket.
Corey Walker had his best offensive game of the season, racking up 16 points, his backcourt teammate Eli Matic also had a 16 point match.
Hayden Curly also provided a big spark off the bench, the forward had his best game of the season, recording 10 points in the match.
The Tigers got good production from their two big men as well with Isaac Dell and George Buist putting up respectable numbers with 9 points and 7 points respectively.
READ MORE:
It was on the defensive side of things that the Tigers struggled however as they just couldn't contain the attack of the Saints.
Jaxon Jon Frintzllas led the way with 22 points and 3 three pointers for the Saints, while Brandon Lee chipped in 18 points of his own.
With this loss the Tigers now sit in ninth place, with a record of two wins and eight losses. They are only ahead of the tenth place Moss Vale Magic, who the Tigers lost to earlier in the season.
Things will get no easier for the Tigers this weekend as they take on the undefeated, first place, Sutherland Sharks (10-0).
In their earlier season match with the Sharks, the side lost 56-101, but with improved chemistry and play, we could definitely see a more competitive clash between the two teams.
The Tigers sit three games back of fifth place, with the second half of the season to go. If there is a chance for the team to turn around their season, then they'll have to act now and treat every game as a do-or-die clash.
Across the rest of the competition, the Camden Valley Wildfire hold down second place (8-2), the Macarthur Heat are third (8-2), Inner West Bulls (7-3) fourth, St George Saints (5-5) fifth, Springwood Scorchers (4-6) sixth, Goulburn Bears seventh (3-7) and Orange Eagles (2-8) eighth, while the Moss Vale Magic (1-9) sit in last place.
The Shoalhaven Tigers will tip off against the Sutherland Sharks at Sutherland Basketball Stadium on June 3 at 3pm.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.