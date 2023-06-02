South Coast Register
Home/News/Latest News

Undefeated Shoalhaven 'focused' to keep streak going against 'physical' Tech-Tahs

Sam Baker
By Sam Baker
Updated June 2 2023 - 1:30pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Shoalies' skipper Will Miller (right) playing against the Shamrocks last season. Picture by Paul Davidson.
Shoalies' skipper Will Miller (right) playing against the Shamrocks last season. Picture by Paul Davidson.

It has been a dream start for the Shoalhaven Rugby Club, as they remain undefeated in the 2023 Illawarra Rugby League season following their premiership winning campaign the previous year.

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.