It has been a dream start for the Shoalhaven Rugby Club, as they remain undefeated in the 2023 Illawarra Rugby League season following their premiership winning campaign the previous year.
The side currently sits in first place with a record of six wins/no defeats, while also holding their opponents to zero points in three games this season.
Head coach Will Miller said he couldn't have asked for a better start to the season and said the team is ready for a good "test" against a quality Tech Waratahs (four wins/two defeats) side this weekend.
"They are a very physical side and always pretty good to be honest," Miller said.
"I think they are even better than what their results have shown and I think they'll be a dark horse team this season."
"Tech will be a team that will really build and come on strong later in the year and so I think it'll definitely be a test this weekend."
Despite their unblemished record Miller said the team is remaining focused and not getting too far ahead of themselves.
"We are just taking each game as it comes, every team in this competition can beat you on any given day," he said.
"It sometimes comes down to just little lapses that can cost you the game, so you just have to stayed focused and keep building towards that goal at the end of the season."
The team's defence has been nothing short of elite this season, with opportunities few and far between for their opposition's attack.
"It's probably the most impressive thing in my eyes when the defence goes really well and I think it just shows how much the team is working for one another," Miller said.
"There's still plenty of work to do and you can't get complacent, we just have to keep getting better."
The Shoalies will travel to Saunders Oval to take on the Tech Waratahs tomorrow [Saturday, June 3] with kick off at 3pm.
