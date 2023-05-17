South Coast Register
Shoalies dominate Shamrocks as they continue unbeaten Illawarra Rugby start

Sam Baker
By Sam Baker
Updated May 17 2023 - 12:22pm, first published 11:00am
Shoalies' Mark Brandon finished with 34 points for the match after scoring four tries and kicking seven conversions in Shoalhaven's 59-0 victory over Shamrocks at Ocean Park on Saturday. Picture by Wes Lonergan
The Shoalhaven Rugby Club have looked every part of the dominating force they were last season as they enter round six of the Illawarra Rugby League competition unbeaten at 5-0.

