The Shoalhaven Rugby Club have looked every part of the dominating force they were last season as they enter round six of the Illawarra Rugby League competition unbeaten at 5-0.
Their latest victim the Shamrocks as the Shoalies ran away with the win 59-0 in what was their most dominant victory so far.
It was a full team effort with every player starring in their roles.
Mark Brandon continued his electric season, running in four tries and kicking seven conversion goals for a total of 34 points against the Shamrocks.
His brother Kieran also secured two of his own, while Austin Wallace bagged two and big man Jett Fraser crossed for one.
Coach Will Miller and his brother George did a tremendous amount of lead up work that fulled the dynamic Shoalies attack.
With this win Shoalhaven has now scored 295 points across five games while only conceding 72 points.
For Miller he said the "defensive intensity" and "togetherness" have been the two most pleasing things to him thus far.
"The whole team knows their roles, sticking to them and not worrying about having to score themselves, there is no selfishness in this group," he said.
"We are extremely close as a group and that really helps in the on field side of things, it's a playing group where everyone wants to work hard for one another."
"That defensive effort was probably our best yet, the attack is great and we had some brilliant individual and team tries, but that effort on the defense has been the best thing to see."
It's the second game this season that the side has managed to hold their opponent scoreless with Shoalhaven doing the same to the University of Wollongong.
"There's always room for improvement but it's great that we are going as well as we are," Miller said.
"You can always find ways to get better, we've got the opportunity to do that and take our team to another level."
"We just have to stay focused."
Shoalhaven will hope to continue their unbeaten season this Saturday May 20 against Camden.
That match will kick off at 3pm at Shoalhaven Rugby Club.
