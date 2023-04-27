South Coast Register
Home/News/Latest News

Will Miller reflects on Shoalhaven's big win over Avondale and previews weekend clash against UOW

Sam Baker
By Sam Baker
April 27 2023 - 3:35pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Shoalhaven player-coach Will Miller (pictured) playing for the Shoalies. Picture by Anna Warr.
Shoalhaven player-coach Will Miller (pictured) playing for the Shoalies. Picture by Anna Warr.

Shoalhaven Rugby Club again look like a well-oiled machine to start their back-to-back premiership quest.

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.