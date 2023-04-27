Shoalhaven Rugby Club again look like a well-oiled machine to start their back-to-back premiership quest.
The side has recorded two wins from two games, defeating two tough opponents in Bowral and Avondale.
Last weekend's clash with Avondale was a rematch of last year's grand-final, however, it was far from competitive as the Shoalies again got the better of the Wombats, winning 51-24.
Shoalhaven ran in eight tries, with the Brandon brothers putting on an absolute show.
Kieran Brandon hauled in four tries of his own, while his brother Mark bagged a try of his own along with four conversions and a penalty, while Steven played his role perfectly keep the team under control and ticking along well.
This win has definitely sent a statement to the rest of the league, that the Shoalies are once again a force to be reckoned with across the park.
Player/coach Will Miller said "the boys played extremely well" and credited the team's backs who were "on fire" throughout the match.
"They created space and then the team just executed really well off that," he said.
"Every time there was space out wide they got it there without dropping it and then I think there was two or three tries from our counter-attack."
Miller said the team was still focused on improving week as "there's much that the team wishes to improve on".
He highlighted the team's defence as an area that he really wants to hone in on and continue to reinforce.
"I think overall our defence has been pretty good but we've still let in some soft tries that we shouldn't," he said.
"It's probably from when we have a lead we are trying to run and score from everywhere on the field.
"Even when it isn't, it's good to treat every possession as if it's a close game, sometimes when you don't it can create bad habits."
The Shoalies will battle the University of Wollongong this weekend, a side that plays a very game to that of Avondale, what they lack in physicality they more than make up for in speed and athleticism.
The UOW side has dropped both of their first two games to start the year, losing to Campbelltown and Bowral, however Miller said the team is not taking them lightly.
"I think the way they play is similar to Bowral which is also similar to us," Miller said.
"They'll be a fitter squad and I think we'll both be pushing one another's work rate, compared to an Avondale side who are a bigger side and a lot more physical."
"I think Uni will be a pretty good young side and we'll definitely have to make sure that we aren't too complacent."
"Any team can show up on their day so we just have to make sure that we are ready for them this weekend."
The Shoalies will kick off against the University of Wollongong on Saturday April 29 at Shoalhaven Rugby Park at 3pm.
