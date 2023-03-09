The athletes of the Shoalhaven Rugby Club are looking in fine form ahead of their 2023 campaign in the Illawarra District Rugby Union competition.
The Shoalies were well represented at the 2023 Ella 7's competition at Tuggerah.
Ella 7's is the marquee event for Indigenous Sevens Rugby, named after the Ella Brothers - Gary, Glen and Mark.
The event attracts more than 400 athletes to the event with some of rugby's finest talent making their way to the North Coast of NSW.
Shoalhaven Rugby Club had players feature in multiple teams and saw great results across all of them.
READ MORE:
The Southern Kings 1 team was made up of Shoalies premiership winning players, Steven, Kieran and Mark Brandon, Matthew Stewart and George and Will Miller.
The Southern Kings won the Ella 7's Mens Cup, defeating the Knightriders in the cup final 31-5.
Shoalies boys scored four out of the five tries, with Mark and Kieran Brandon, Stewart, and Will Miller all crossing the line in the match.
Steven Brandon had an incredibly strong outing being rewarded for his performance with Men's Player of the Tournament.
Shoalies Connor Trudgen played for the Knightriders, being recognised as one of the strongest players on his side.
The Southern Kings 2 made it to the Cup Semi Final, the team was represented by Shoalies players Jimmy Hendrix and Stuey Campbell.
This was the best the team has ever finished. Campbell was recognised for his efforts being awarded players player.
It was also a great weekend for the Southern Queens team who made it through to the Cup Semi Final.
Shoalies players Jessica Brandon, Telisha Thomas Green and Kaari MacDonald all played pivotal roles for their side.
For the Southern Queens it was also their most successful run at the competition.
Now for the Shoalies players their focus returns to bringing home another premiership to the South Coast in 2023.
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0472 904 583
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0472 904 583
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.