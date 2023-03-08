Tigers youngsters continue to impress in Barrengarry round two

It was a strong first round for the junior Shoalhaven Tigers sides in round two of the 2023 Barrengarry Basketball conference.
Across all age groups there were many impressive team and individual performances.
In this weekly rundown, we'll recap the performances of all junior games from the past weekend.
The Shoalhaven Tigers U18 Boys Black split their two games across their weekend fixtures.
They came out strong with a big win over Moss Vale 46-29. The Tigers were led by a duo of Mitchell Parrott and James Speer who had 16 and 13 points respectively.
The other clash of the day was a down to the wire battle against Merimbula which the Tigers lost 42-47. Harrison Frew was a bright spot for the Tigers in the match scoring 9 points.
The Shoalhaven U18 Black will take on the Shoalhaven U18 Gold today at 7pm.
The Tigers U18 Gold boys kept up their dynamite start to the season by dominating both of their matchups over the weekend.
They kicked off the weekend with an obliteration of Wollondilly 67-35. Three Tigers led the way in double figures with Lucas Evison scoring 15, Tighe Fordham notching 12 and Gaveen De Silva chipping in 12.
They followed this match-up with a 57-29 win over Milton-Ulladulla, again flexing their dominance on the hardwood. Harry Petre scored 14 and Tighe Fordham scored 11.
The Gold boys remain undefeated at 5-0.
The Tigers U16 Girls also continue to hold a perfect record after two dominating performances on the weekend.
Shoalhaven first put their best foot forward in a 39-14 win over Merimbula, where they looked polished in all aspects of their game.
Their second game of the weekend against Wollondilly was no different, walking away winners 43-14.
The Tigers were led by dynamic duo Katie Speer and Katherine Seller who scored 15 and 10 points respectively.
The U16 Tigers look to be in a league of their own.
The U16 Boys had an up and down weekend across their three matches on Sunday.
They started out strong with a 44-31 win over Kiama. Ethan Nikolovski had a monster game scoring 21 points to lead this team.
In their second and third matches against Wollondilly and Batemans Bay, the side was unfortunately outmatched losing 24-47 and 36-54. Marcus Francis had a good game with 15 points against the Bay.
Shoalhaven currently sits in last place with a 1-5 record.
The U14 Girls like their older counterparts were also flat-out dominant.
Shoalhaven started off their perfect weekend with a 28-14 win over Merimbula, before following it up with a 33-13 dismantling of Wollondilly.
The girls capped off their run with a monster 68-29 win over Batemans Bay.
Lexy Mcrae-Brumfield and Jaide Sutherland both had excellent games leading the way with 22 each.
The U12 Tigers Boys had a strong run in their weekend matches, showing significant improvement from the week prior.
The boys came out shooting the lights out in a 59-14 win over Wollondilly. Taten Elliott led the charge with 15 points for the Tigers.
In their next match the Tigers would unfortunately fall to a strong Kiama side 18-33.
They would avenge this loss however with a narrow 38-33 win over Milton-Ulladulla. Elliott and Ryan Donaldson both had standout performances, scoring 12 and 11 respectively.
The U12 Tigers Girls rebounded from a tough round one to have a very productive weekend across their three matches.
They began by beating Illawarra 16-6, but would follow it up with a 13-41 loss to Moss Vale.
The Tigers would secure a strong win in their third game though winning 15-9. Kenzie Marshall scored nine points for her team.
The next round of Barrengarry action will tip off on March 19.
