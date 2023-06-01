South Coast Register
Our People

Dynamis Strength athletes eye international success following record setting nationals performances

Sam Baker
By Sam Baker
Updated June 1 2023 - 1:35pm, first published 1:30pm
The record-breaking Dynamis Strength team of Linda Rose-James, Zeke Mcauslin, coach Manny Tsiolakis and Kristian Arcus. Picture supplied.
Several Shoalhaven powerlifters have seen their efforts in the gym rewarded, setting a number of records at the national level as the eye their next challenge internationally.

