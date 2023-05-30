South Coast Register
Home/News/Latest News

Jamberoo Superoos record second straight victory in win over Gerringong Lions

Sam Baker
By Sam Baker
Updated May 30 2023 - 2:46pm, first published 2:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Jamberoo Superoos celebrating in their victory over the Gerringong Lions.Picture by Game Face Photography.
The Jamberoo Superoos celebrating in their victory over the Gerringong Lions.Picture by Game Face Photography.

The Jamberoo Superoos have continued their resurgence, putting a horror four away game losing streak behind them with their second successive win after downing the third-placed Gerringong Lions in a thriller at Kevin Walsh Oval on Saturday, May 27.

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.