The Jamberoo Superoos have continued their resurgence, putting a horror four away game losing streak behind them with their second successive win after downing the third-placed Gerringong Lions in a thriller at Kevin Walsh Oval on Saturday, May 27.
In one of the best games of the season, the game came down to the last play of the day as the Superoos held on for an important 18-16 win, backing up from last week's tough victory over the Warilla-Lake South Gorillas.
The Lions took no time to click into gear and had the first try of then game in just the ninth minute when classy centre Toby Gumley-Quine flew over out wide. Jake Taylor's conversion attempt was wide, but his side led 4-0.
The game then see-sawed from end to end and just when it looked like the visitors going to the break ahead, a clever 39 th minute grubber-kick from lock Jayden Morgan saw back-rower Corey Grigg scoop up the ball and dive over. Centre Matt Forsyth landed the conversion to give the Superoos a 6-4 halftime lead.
The game was turned on its head straight after half-time when big Lions centre Kayne Brennan showed his strength to cross out wide in the 45 th and 50 th minutes and Taylor was on target with two excellent conversions and suddenly it was the Lions who had the ascendancy with a 16-6 lead.
However just as quickly as the game had turned in Gerringong's favour it turned back toward Jamberoo, with their own game-breaker, five-eighth Mark Asquith, scored twice in the space of six minutes, the second off a great ball from fullback Nathan Gallestegui and with Forsyth converting both, it was the home team who has grabbed back the lead, setting up a heart-stopping last 20 minutes.
The final five minutes were pulsating as the Lions launched raid-after-raid on Jamberoo's line, despite Morgan being held up over the line at the other end, and the Lions looked to have stolen the game when half Rixon Russell swooped on a kick to race away, only to be penalised for being offside.
The game then went down to the final play of the day when, with the ball being passed around like a hot potato, a long ball from Taylor saw his side with a four-on-one overlap, with rookie Superoos winger Jordan Xuereb producing the play of the season to date for the home side when he intercepted the ball to save the day.
In a great game of football, Jayden Morgan and hooker Cameron Brabender, who both played the full 80 minutes, Mark Asquith and Gallestegui were among their best, while Brennan, Alexander Weir, Taj Ford and Liam Holland tried hard to lift the Lions.
The Superoos will be at home again next Saturday when they face keen rivals Kiama Knights, while the Lions will try to break a two game losing streak when they travel to Berry to take on the Magpies.
