Sussex Inlet triplets Bridie, Hailee, and Laini Glover have seen their sporting commitments rewarded with selection to the prestigious U16 NAIDOC Cup squad who will compete in July this year at Valentine Park.
The three talented local footballers who play for the South East Phoenix recently received the news that they had been selected to play in the U16 squad for the 2023 NAIDOC Cup.
This event see teams from Football NSW (FNSW) and Northern NSW Football (NNSWF) go head-to-head at Valentine Sports Park in a knockout style competition to take home the cup.
Last year's NAIDOC Cup was held on Awabakal land at the Lake Macquarie Regional Football Facility, where Northern NSW Football fell short against NSW Football.
A total of 63 First Nations players aged between 12-16, and eight First Nations coaches have been selected to be a part of this years tournament.
The triplets, who have Wiradjuri origins, have been playing football since the age of five together when their father first introduced the sport to them.
They said the camaraderie between the three of them on the field "is very strong" and they have "a knack for knowing where each other will be".
"I think we do really read each other's play very well since we've been playing together for so long," Bridie said.
The girls have been excelling at the sport for a number of years. They began their football journey with the Sussex Inlet Seahawks, winning the U13 grand final, when all three of them were just 10-years-old.
"They are very versatile on the field and can play anywhere but they definitely have figured out where they operate best," their mother Lisa said.
"We've really grown into our own positions over the years," Hailee added.
Hailee plays the striker position, Bridie operates in the backline as a stout defender, and Laini has moved from playing right back last year to now playing the majority of games as a defensive mid-fielder.
All three girls said they're very honoured to have been given the opportunity to play in the competition and said they are looking to take as much as they can from the experience.
"We are really looking forward to the opportunity and getting to play against tough teams," Hailee said.
"It's also a really good way to compete and connect with other girls like us."
"I think being a part of such a strong team and being able to be with your friends and do something that you enjoy is something we are really looking forward to," Lainie said.
The competition will take place over three days in a knockout style format.
"This event is not just about football, it's about creating an inclusive community that recognises and celebrates Indigenous culture," the event's organising committee said in a media statement.
"The NAIDOC Cup is an opportunity for First Nations players to experience their culture and showcase their skill on a big stage."
The NAIDOC Cup is one initiative of the Football Legacy Program, a $10 million investment from the NSW Government into the NSW football community to develop the game ahead of the Women's FIFA World Cup.
