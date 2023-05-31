South Coast Register
Glover triplets selected to U16 NAIDOC Cup football squad

Sam Baker
By Sam Baker
Updated May 31 2023 - 1:10pm, first published 1:00pm
Bridie, Hailee, and Laini Glover celebrating while playing for the South East Phoenix. Picture supplied.
Sussex Inlet triplets Bridie, Hailee, and Laini Glover have seen their sporting commitments rewarded with selection to the prestigious U16 NAIDOC Cup squad who will compete in July this year at Valentine Park.

