One Door Mental Health's Recovery Day was held today in Nowra, with both clients and local organisations coming together as one in the quest to destigmatise mental health.
One Door has designed and delivered mental health programs across the Sydney, Illawarra and Shoalhaven regions for close to 30 years.
The group aims to create a community where "people can feel safe and connect with one another," One Door mental health/NDIS support worker Laura Griffiths said.
"We look to empower people who have an experience of mental illness to speak freely and openly about it and take control of their lives."
Recovery Day is centered around sharing individuals' experiences of mental health and using that knowledge to destigmatise and help one another in that journey.
"The day is all about us sharing our stories with another and creating a safe space around the discussion of mental health," Ms Griffiths said.
She further added that the dialogue around mental health is increasingly becoming more progressive but still has a long way to go.
"We've definitely come a long way in the last couple of decades in destigmatising mental health but there's still a ways to go."
Ms Griffiths said while initially some of the group's clients were embarrassed speaking openly about their circumstances many now embrace it and are proud of the journey they've been on.
One client who wished to not be named, said the impact that One Door has had on his life has been immense, with events such as Recovery Day showing to him and other clients the level of "care" the organisation has.
"It just shows that people care and shows you that there are many things you can fall back on when times get tough rather then just landing on a brick wall," he said.
The client has been involved with the organisation for close to 20 years and said its always been there to get him through dark times.
"With mental illness half the time it feels like you have nothing to fall back on because you feel enclosed when you start going downhill, the barrel gets tighter and tighter, and it can be hard to see where to seek help."
"It's like a dark rabbit hole but people need to know there's always light at the end of the tunnel and you will come out of it."
The event took place at the One Door 'Clubhouse' in West Street, Nowra and saw more than 50 people come together with a sausage sizzle, art display, craft activities, tennis, pool games and much more making up the day.
At the core of the event, it was the smiles and laughter that echoed throughout the clubhouse that really showed the impact the human connection can have.
If you wish to get in contact with One Door you can call them on 1800 843 539.
