Nowra's One Door 'Recovery Day' - creating smiles out of conversation

Sam Baker
By Sam Baker
Updated May 26 2023 - 12:04pm, first published 8:00am
More than 50 locals came together for the 2023 One Door 'Recovery Day'. Picture by Sam Baker.
One Door Mental Health's Recovery Day was held today in Nowra, with both clients and local organisations coming together as one in the quest to destigmatise mental health.

