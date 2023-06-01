South Coast Register
Home/Sport/Football

Rundown of round six of the Blackmore-Bolden Shield

Sam Baker
By Sam Baker
Updated June 1 2023 - 5:02pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
St Georges Basin's Jordan Reid turning on the jets against Bomaderry. Picture by Tamara Lee.
St Georges Basin's Jordan Reid turning on the jets against Bomaderry. Picture by Tamara Lee.

It was another strong round of matches in the sixth round of fixtures in the 2023 Blackmore-Bolden Shield season.

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.