It was another strong round of matches in the sixth round of fixtures in the 2023 Blackmore-Bolden Shield season.
Several sides picked up some very important wins, while other teams continue to struggle to begin the season.
Let's catch you up on the landscape of the competition right now.
For Shoalhaven United, who sit in the middle of the pack currently, last weekend's dominating victory over the Culburra Cougars was an important jolt for the side.
United from the jump looked incredibly cohesive in every aspect of their play, which was a key factor in them routing the Cougars 5-0.
Matthew Lewis notched a double for United, while Billy Wallington and Luke Kellett each scored one.
The fifth goal came from an own goal by Culburra forced by some strong United pressure.
Speaking on the win, United's Billy Wallington spoke very highly of the team and their performance.
"It was a big game for us to keep pressure on the top four," he said.
"The match was very physical as usual when playing Culburra, a big shout out to the young guys in the squad for holding their own."
"We scored fairly early in the game and controlled the flow of things really well, continuing on from what we've been working on in training which was good to see."
"We finished up the game really strong, not letting up and kept pushing the whole time."
Wallington credited the strong play of Lincoln Berry in the middle of the park and Oliver Ellery for his strong defense in the backline as key factors in the team coming away with the win.
United will look to keep the momentum going this weekend against the Illaroo Kangaroos, while Culburra will look to rebound against the St Georges Basin Dragons.
It was a well fought battle between St Georges Basin and Bomaderry on the weekend, with the Dragons managing to pull off the 3-1 win over a hardworking Tigers group.
The Tigers were the first to attack through Patrick Muller, who slotted home the goal to give Bomaderry a 1-0 lead.
A scramble would then be followed which resulted in a penalty for Basin, a call that was quite a controversial one in the match.
However the next two goals that were scored by Basin were as solid as they come.
Ben Wright would get Basin their second off a slip play around the Bomo goalkeeper from a corner.
The Dragons would then follow this up with a powerful volley by Luke Reid that sailed through the Bomaderry defense to go in and seal the 3-1 victory.
With this win Basin moves into second place (3-1-1) while Bomaderry currently sit in seventh place (1-4-0).
Basin will look to make it four wins this weekend against the eighth place Culburra Cougars, while Bomaderry will look to grab their second against the winless Sussex Inlet Seahawks.
It has been a dream start for the Panthers this season as they remain undefeated after dispatching of a talented Heads squad.
Milton rallied to take the Saturday win at Vic Zealand Oval 3-1 in what was a tough contest between the two sides.
The Panthers got off to a flying start with Dave Freeman getting his side on the board 15 minutes in, off a set piece that went flying past the Heads keeper.
Lochi Wall had a memorable first grade debut, as only a minute later he would make a fantastic solo run before crossing it to Jaxon Scholtz who slotted it home to make it 2-0.
Heads would grab some momentum late in the first half though, with a strong penalty kick by Jye Findlay giving Milton's keeper little chance of saving the ball.
This would see the teams head into halftime with the Panthers up 2-1.
READ MORE:
The second half would again be very even for the most part, but it would be the Panthers who'd eventually break through for the nail in the coffin.
A strong run from Zach Pullinger released Scholtz who smashed home his second from the top of the box.
Speaking on the match, Milton head coach Nick Palgyi called it a "really important win."
"Hayden (Lavender) always has the Heads squad well organised and they're especially hard to play against at home," he said.
"They are a good side and we knew that going in. so it was important that we didn't let the fact that we had a few players struggling with injuries and a couple of others unavailable become an excuse."
"Despite it not being our best performance, I was really happy that we were still able to grind out a result against a really strong opponent."
The Panthers will battle Huskisson-Vincentia this weekend, while Heads will have the bye.
It was yet another tough week for Sussex Inlet as they again found themselves in the loss column, this time to a talented Huskisson talented who proved to be too much.
For Huskisson, it only took four minutes for them to find themselves up 1-0, when Craig Boyce would find the back of the net.
It would be 2-0 at the 22 minute mark when Gary Niemeier broke through.
Sussex Inlet would step up their defence from this point, but their lack of proper attacking opportunities meant they were unable to break through and cut the deficit.
The score would remain at 2-0 heading into the break.
Niemeier would make it a double at the 67 minute mark, before Boyce secured his own double with less than 10 minutes to go.
With this win Huskisson move to third place jumping Illaroo, with four wins and two losses.
For Sussex Inlet, they remain in last place with a record four losses and one draw.
This weekend the Seahawks will battle the Bomaderry Tigers, while Huskisson will look to take down the undefeated Panthers.
Illaroo had the bye last weekend.
Round seven kicks off on Saturday, June 3.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.