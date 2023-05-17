South Coast Register
Home/Sport/Football

Blackmore-Bolden Shield round five rundown

Sam Baker
By Sam Baker
Updated May 17 2023 - 5:53pm, first published 2:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
St Georges Basin and Huskisson Vincentia battling in a re-match of the 2022 grand final. Picture by Tamara Lee.
St Georges Basin and Huskisson Vincentia battling in a re-match of the 2022 grand final. Picture by Tamara Lee.

Round five marked another strong round of football on the South Coast with three teams picking up important wins in round five of the Blackmore-Bolden Shield.

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.