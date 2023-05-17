Round five marked another strong round of football on the South Coast with three teams picking up important wins in round five of the Blackmore-Bolden Shield.
The landscape of the competition is still up in the air with no one team really separating themselves as the dominating force of the league.
Several sides will be pleased with how they've started while other teams have a long way to go and need to turn it around.
Let's catch you up on all of the action.
The re-match of the 2022 Blackmore-Bolden Shield grand final between the St Georges Basin Dragons and Huskisson-Vincentia Seagulls has not disappointed, with the rivalry looking just as fresh in 2023.
Just like last year, however, it would again be St Georges Basin that narrowly escape with the win, this time 2-1 over Huskisson.
It was again a rough and tumble match between two teams that evidently respect the fire with which the other team plays.
From the first kick, the defence from both sides amped it up a notch, doing all they could to make their opposition's attempt at attack a nightmare.
The sides would score their first goals within a minute of one another. Travis O'Brien would attack first with his goal putting Huskisson up 1-0 at the 37-minute mark but, what felt like a second later, it would be a tied match when Brendan Apperley broke through for Basin.
The second half was characterised again by tough play that saw opportunities few and far between for the very evenly matched teams, however Basin's energy appeared to edge them a slight advantage.
It wouldn't be until the 75th minute that Basin were able to break through for their second off a brilliant play by the crafty and speedy Jordan Reid.
The score would stand until the final whistle and sees Basin now jump above Huskisson in the standings to second place.
Huskisson will look for a win next round against Sussex Inlet, while St Georges Basin will hope to extend their streak against Bomaderry.
Illaroo headed into their clash with Culburra searching for their first home win of the season at Sharman Park, and from the first whistle they looked as fired up as they had been all season.
The Kangaroos and Cougars have long held a strong rivalry with one another, with this being a match each side badly wanted.
From the jump Illaroo had strong control over the tempo of the game with an evident focus on stringing passes together to put pressure on the Culburra defence.
They would get on the board first via an own goal from a cross early into the match before a free kick from Lachlan Thevenin made it 2-0.
Coming off a tough loss against Huskisson, Illaroo looked determined to put more on the board.
Centre back Luke Nolan would be the next to strike at the 61 minute mark before Alex Cheyne secured his second of the day to round out the score to 5-0.
Ben Barr had strong game in his first ever first grade start, with Angus Hoskin also having an impressive performance in his return to the top grade.
For Culburra, Tom Horton did a stellar job in the role of centre back, directing his team around well and doing everything he could to stop his team from conceding more goals.
Next round Illaroo will have the bye while Culburra will search for a bounce back clash against Shoalhaven United.
United have pulled off a narrow 1-0 victory over the always energetic Bomaderry Tigers at Lyrebird Park.
It was a close match between the sides with each team getting several chances to go up against their opponent.
However it would be United that would break through at the 20 minute mark through Nicholas Hotchin, who secured his second goal of the season.
With the advantage it was all about controlling the ball and making numerous efforts on defence to maintain their lead.
The side was able to weather some impressive moments from the Bomaderry attack and hold on for the 1-0 victory.
Speaking on the win United's Billy Wallington said he's happy "to see it coming together" for his side.
"It was a close game with Bomaderry, both teams had a few good chances towards the end of the game," he said.
"I think we controlled the game and moved the ball around well, keeping position, which is what we are working on at training."
Bomaderry's Chris Reminis said despite the loss he still saw some positive signs from the young side as they still continue to build chemistry as a new group.
"There are signs of progression in the team, we knocked the ball around well in patches," he said.
"We just need to do that for full 90 and not lose that intensity or concentration."
United will look to add another to the win column next round against Culburra, while Bomaderry will look to get back on track against St Georges Basin.
It was a slow, hard fought match between Shoalhaven Heads and Sussex Inlet on the weekend at Thompson Street Sporting Complex.
Neither side were able to really secure an advantage over one another, with game eventually ending in a draw at 0-0.
Sussex Inlet, who are still without a win this season, played some of their strongest football yet however as they moved the ball well and kept possession for a large portion of the match.
Despite dominating the ball they were unable to put it in the net.
They also played their best defence of the season, with the Seahawks goalkeeper having a strong game for his side.
Speaking on the match, Sharks' defender Kim Leonard said "it was a relatively slow game played mainly in the opposition's half."
"Credit to Sussex, they defended well and made it difficult for us to get on goal and their goalie was strong even when we did."
Both sides will look to get in the win column next round with Heads battling Milton-Ulladulla while Sussex Inlet will take on Huskisson-Vincentia.
