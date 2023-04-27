The second round of the 2023 Blackmore-Bolden Shield season has brought with it a number of entertaining matches as teams continue to find their footing in the young season.
Several teams picked up big wins across the weekend, while others have continued their struggles to begin the year.
It has been an interesting start and the pecking order of the league is still far from clear.
Let's catch you up on the second round.
The Illaroo Kangaroos bounded to a strong win over the ever-hungry Shoalhaven Heads-Berry Sharks in round two of the Blackmore-Bolden Shield on Saturday, April 22 at Vic Zealand Oval.
Heads came into the match with a lot of momentum behind them, securing a 5-0 win over Culburra in round one, while Illaroo were looking to rebound from a tough 2-1 loss to Milton.
Rebound Illaroo did as they routed the Sharks to win 2-1, in a match that could have been even more lopsided.
It was an incredibly even first half, with both sides occupying good possession throughout. Illaroo had a number of chances on goal, with the play of Alex Cheyne and Jake McMillan really opening things up for them up front.
Illaroo would break through the tie when off a scrambled play in the Heads box, Sam Swan would swoop in and deliver the goods to make it a 1-0 lead with ten minutes to go in the first half. An absolute blunder for the Roos almost resulted in a tie, when goalkeeper Adam Arnott caught the ball outside of the box giving Heads a penalty shot, which they didn't convert.
The second half Illaroo appeared to take full control, as Heads struggled to get the ball into the Roos end, while Illaroo put consistent pressure on the Sharks' backline, who did an admirable job for the most part.
An amazing chip goal by Cheyne would grow the margin to 2-0 as Illaroo were looking poised to secure their first win of the young season. Heads weren't out of it yet though, as Gavin Dostal would belt in a cracker of the goal to bring the margin to just one, but it was unfortunately too little too late.
Reflecting on the win, Illaroo winger Jarvis Strand said he was "particularly happy" with the win and how the team responded after a tough first match.
"I thought the game went really well for us, we held possession well and controlled the game in the first half," he said. "I was particularly happy with our defence but it would have been nice to have held onto the clean sheet."
Strand was impressed with both centre back Luke Nolan and Swan.
"Luke had a standout game for us at centre back, he's been working hard behind the scenes to make sure he's 100 per cent ready and in shape for game day, and it was amazing to see his hard work pay off. Sam Swan picked up a nice goal which complimented his overall performance nicely for the day."
Strand said we haven't seen the best from Illaroo yet and said he's excited to show what the side can do this season. "I'm looking forward to playing the type of football that we have the potential to now with our new coach and new faces."
Illaroo will battle Huskisson Vincentia in round three, on Saturday April 29.
The Culburra Cougars have rebounded from a tough first match to secure a massive win over a strong Huskisson-Vincentia side.
It was a very physical match between the two sides out on the green, with more than a few choice words exchanged between the duelling opponents.
Huskisson would initially come out dominating possession, while Culburra put up a strong effort on the defensive end.
Huskisson's Tim White would be the first to strike, getting his team on the board in the 36th minute.
Culburra were unable to get many looks at the net in the first half, and would trail 1-0 heading into the halftime break.
READ MORE:
The resilient Cougars were hungry in the second half, despite still trailing in possession, the side would take advantage of their opportunities.
Luke Hill would tie the match up for Culburra when he broke through and secured his first goal of the season at the 59 minute mark.
Culburra would then again take advantage of their opportunities running in their second through Tom Horton who scored the tie-breaking goal at the 72 minute mark.
This score would hold until the final whistle, where Culburra would walk off winners 2-1.
Speaking on the win, Culburra coach Lindsey Higgins said he was very "proud" of his teams efforts in the match.
"We understand that our teams isn't as packed full of talent as many of the other teams," he said.
"I reckon Husky would've had over 80 per cent of the possession and have quality players all over the park."
"Considering we went down to 10 men with 30 remaining, I was so proud of the effort the lads showed to dig deep and hold on to win."
The Cougars will verse the Bomaderry Tigers in round three, while the Seagulls will take on Illaroo.
The St Georges Basin Dragons have shown signs that they aren't letting up coming off the 2022 Premiership as they roll to an opening round win against the Sussex Inlet Seahawks.
Despite a several new players in the side, and the loss of some important pieces, the Dragons continued to look like a well-oiled machine.
It was a showcase of domination for the side who belted in four goals throughout the course of the match.
Dane McGinn, Brendan Apperley, Jordan Reid and Rory Meyer all got their name on the scoring sheet in the match.
Disaster did strike for Basin 20 minutes into the second half when livewire Owen Browne suffered a broken leg after a collision.
Browne remained positive despite the incident, and hopes he can be back before finals time. It is the third time he has broken his leg in a football match.
The game was abandoned from this point forward with the score staying at 4-0.
The Dragons will look to make it two in a row when they take on Milton-Ulladulla, while the Seahawks will have the bye this weekend.
The Milton-Ulladulla Panthers have secured their second win in two games to start the season with another strong performance, this time over the Shoalhaven United Bears.
The Panthers secured a penalty 18 minutes into the game, the side's vice captain Brent Anderson comfortably stepped up and secured the goal to put his side up 1-0.
Anderson returned to the lineup after missing the first round match against Illaroo, with his presence adding another dimension to the team's attack.
Both teams competed well after that, as they shared possession time with opportunities on either side to tie or extend the lead.
The score would remain 1-0 heading into halftime.
Like they did last week the Panthers turned it up a notch in the second half and took control.
There was a number of big chances for Milton, but they would finally break through for their second through Jaxon Scholtz.
Speaking on their win, Milton coach Nick Palagyi spoke highly of the team's efforts.
"After the restart we really got our hands around the battle in the centre of the park," he said.
"This helped us to gain a lot more control in the match, and apply more pressure on the United goal."
"United were a determined outfit and I felt they played with a lot more positivity and energy then I recall from last season."
"They'll be tough at home in the second round, I'm certain of that."
Milton will aim to make it three from three this week against St Georges Basin, while United will look for their second win in a clash with Shoalhaven Heads.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.