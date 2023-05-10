Round four of the Blackmore-Bolden Shield has brought with it a number of strong matches again, even with the unfortunate case of several sides missing out on games due to poor weather.
The ladder continues to shuffle week in and week out which is nothing new for the teams of this competition.
As the teams close in on round five, let's catch you up on round four.
The Illaroo Kangaroos have rebounded from a tough loss the week prior to secure a big win over the Bomaderry Tigers, 3-1.
The Tigers were looking to put on a show in their home opener of the season, as they attracted a strong crowd to watch the two sides duel.
Illaroo would be the first to attack through Josh Woods slotting home a byline cutback from Lachlan Hucman.
Intense Illaroo pressure would force Bomaderry into an own-goal which would see them take a 2-0 lead.
Bomaderry would capitalise when Jamie King slotted it home to cut the lead to 2-1 right before half-time.
Illaroo would unfortunately lose a player to injury with Alex Corsaro going down with a bad knee injury.
The game was in the balance for a long time before Woods would have his second to secure the final margin of 3-1 to ice the match.
Speaking on the win, Illaroo's Jarvis Strand said; "the three points were non negotiable on the weekend. We needed it".
"It was a game where we should win comfortably on paper, however we know soccer isn't played on paper."
"Josh Woods and Tim Martin both had great games. Woods scored some nice goals and Martin had a great game for Bomaderry in the heart of the defence. He saved his team from conceding more."
Bomaderry will look to rebound this weekend against Shoalhaven United at Lyrebird Park, while Illaroo will look to make it two-in-a-row against the Culburra Cougars at Sharman Park.
The Panthers have continued their strong run of play to start the 2023 season with another strong win this time over the Seahawks of Sussex Inlet.
While Milton initially started slow with play reasonably even for both sides across the park, they would finally break through 30 minutes into the match.
Broc Barbaric got behind the Sussex defence where he delivered a great low cross which was smashed into the back of the net by Brent Anderson.
Five minutes before the break Milton saw their side reduced to 10 men, but this looked to only motivate their side as their captain Nathan Avery was able to give the Panthers a 2-0 lead right before the half with a strong free kick.
The Panthers were able to keep up in the momentum in the second half with Sussex unfortunately looking a little outmatched.
Jaxon Scholtz flicked a corner which Antonio Lavalle smashed home to cap off an outstanding performance in his first grade debut.
Milton would make it 4-0 when Anderson would break through off another flowing move from back to front.
Barbaric would then cap off the 5-0 final score when he cashed in a back heel tap that would be the final kick of the game.
Milton head coach Nick Palagyi said he was pleased with his teams efforts especially when they went down to 10 players.
"Going down to 10 is always tricky, but being at home and with a good crowd behind us we backed ourselves to play a man short at the back and to focus on purely pushing for more goals."
Despite the big margin, Palagyi spoke highly of the play of Sussex and the fight they showed throughout the match.
"Sussex should be proud of their efforts," he said.
"Despite having a number of their players having to play earlier in the day, and at another ground an hour away no less, they never quit and looked like a group who genuinely wanted to work hard for each other."
"If they can stand by each other all year, despite the challenges, they've got a great chance to fast track the development of those young lads."
Milton-Ulladulla will have the bye this weekend while Sussex Inlet will search for their first win of the season against the Shoalhaven Heads-Berry Sharks.
Huskisson and Shoalhaven United battled hard in what would eventuate to be a 1-0 win to the Seagulls in a match that really could have gone either way.
On paper, it always looked like this game was going to be a physical and tightly contested match and it delivered just that.
From the jump both teams would have chance at putting a goal up on the board, but the strength of the defence of both sides have to be commended as they really made life difficult.
The sides would go into the halftime break equalised at nil-all.
In the 66th minute disaster would strike for United when a scramble in the box would result in an own-goal that would give Huskisson the 1-0 lead.
In a game with a very few scoring opportunities this moment was a crucial blunder as the score would hold until the final whistle.
For Huskisson, Luke Kellet and Tim White both had strong matches, while for United Billy Wallington kept the Huskisson defence on their toes as he almost converted several opportunities.
Huskisson will look for another three points this weekend with a clash against St Georges Basin, while United will look to bounce back against Bomaderry.
Due to weather the match between Basin and Heads was deferred for another weekend, while Culburra had the bye.
Next round kicks off on Saturday May 13.
