South Coast Register
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Court told Nathan Bernhard did not see men lying on the road in Condie Crescent, North Nowra

GE
By Glenn Ellard
Updated June 1 2023 - 6:07pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nathan Bernhard as he leaves the Nowra Police Station after being granted bail on charges relating to the deaths of two men at North Nowra. Picture by Glenn Ellard.
Nathan Bernhard as he leaves the Nowra Police Station after being granted bail on charges relating to the deaths of two men at North Nowra. Picture by Glenn Ellard.

A North Nowra man has been bailed to reappear before Nowra Local Court in August after allegedly causing the death of two friends while they lay on the road.

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.