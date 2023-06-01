South Coast Register
NBN Sky Muster satellite broadband service expanded across Gilmore electorate

Updated June 1 2023 - 1:28pm, first published 1:25pm
Following a trial period, the NBN Sky Muster Plus is being opened up to more south coast homes. Picture from file.
An estimated 3000 homes across the south coast will be eligible for expanded satellite NBN services from Thursday (June 1).

