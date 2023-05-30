In the kitchen at Two Brown Men, Ayush Chopra and Nishank Bishnoi are hard at work crafting tasty meals with a twist.
Traditional Indian curries and Indo-Chinese Street food are happily at home alongside unique burgers and pub classics on their extensive menu - and diners of Nowra love the culinary combo.
Two Brown Men has just been crowned as the inaugural Nowra Local Food Hero.
Mr Chopra said he was incredibly surprised to find out they had won Nowra Local Food Hero.
"I was not expecting this at all, definitely not this year," he said
The restaurant is still fairly new. Two Brown Men will celebrate its first birthday this August.
It's been a family-run operation from the get-go, with everyone chipping in to realise Chopra and Bishnoi's dream.
Manisha Chopra, Ayush's wife, said they had found unexpected success along the way.
The community has embraced their delicious array of cuisines, and they've even catered weddings - something they never imagined doing as a mum-and-dad operation.
"Ayush always wanted to open something in fusion food. He always had this idea of creating some fusion food which isn't available everywhere," she said.
"When we moved to Nowra, we opened as soon as we got the chance.
"It was a couple of weeks down [where business was quiet], then all of a sudden there was an upshoot and we never really stopped after that."
The Nowra Local Food Hero initiative was launched this year by Food Markies - the online platform for Shoalhaven residents to shop with local businesses.
All businesses up for the Food Hero were nominated by their loyal customers, and the public vote determined a winner.
The inaugural finalists were Café Rene, Wandering Woodfire Oven, A Touch of Charm, and Kings Porker BBQ - along with winners Two Brown Men.
Founder Elizabeth Akinsanya said she was thrilled to have the community shouting out their favourite small businesses.
"Food Markies is very excited that the community is supporting local food businesses... we love that the community is involved both in the nomination and voting,: she said.
"Each of the top five nominees had wonderful community support."
