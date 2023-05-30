South Coast Register
Nowra restaurant Two Brown Men named inaugural Local Food Hero by public vote

Jorja McDonnell
By Jorja McDonnell
Updated May 31 2023 - 8:58am, first published 8:00am
The team at Two Brown Men have been named the inaugural Nowra Local Food Heroes, in a public vote. The new initiative aims to spotlight small businesses in the community. Picture by Jorja McDonnell.
In the kitchen at Two Brown Men, Ayush Chopra and Nishank Bishnoi are hard at work crafting tasty meals with a twist.

