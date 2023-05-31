South Coast MP Liza Butler has made her oratorical debut in NSW Parliament.
On Tuesday (May 30), the newly-elected MP made a heartfelt and deeply personal inaugural speech to the Legislative Assembly, sharing stories of her youth, her parents' lives as public school teachers, and the gut-wrenching experience of the Currowan Fire at her home of Bawley Point.
The latter is of particular significance.
Black Summer, and the devastating aftermath, was the spark which set off Butler's entire political campaign.
Speaking to her fellow Parliamentarians, Ms Butler set out her political priorities including fixing the South Coast's housing crisis, returning birthing services to Milton Hospital, and addressing overcrowding in Milton-Ulladulla schools.
Watch Liza Butler's full speech here:
