27-year-old to face Nowra court after two men run over by ute

Updated June 1 2023 - 10:25am, first published 10:20am
Police will allege a North Nowra 27-year-old was behind the wheel of a ute that ran over and killed two men on Wednesday night.
A man will face court today (Thursday, June 1), charged with serious driving offences, following a crash which killed two other men on the state's South Coast on Wednesday night.

