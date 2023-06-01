A man will face court today (Thursday, June 1), charged with serious driving offences, following a crash which killed two other men on the state's South Coast on Wednesday night.
Emergency services were called to Condie Crescent, North Nowra, about 7pm (Wednesday 31 May 2023), and found two men, aged 36 and 41, critically injured.
Police were told the men were lying on the road when they were run over by a utility.
By-standers rendered first aid until NSW Ambulance paramedics arrived; however, both men died at the scene.
Officers attached to South Coast Police District commenced inquiries before specialist officers from the Crash Investigation Unit took carriage of the investigation.
The driver of the utility - a 27-year-old man - was breath tested at the scene and returned a positive result.
He was arrested and taken to Nowra Police Station, where he underwent a breath analysis, before being taken to Hospital for mandatory testing.
Following further inquiries, he was charged with dangerous driving occasioning death-drive manner dangerous, negligent driving (occasioning death) and driving with middle-range prescribed concentration of alcohol.
The North Nowra man was refused bail to appear at Nowra Local Court on Thursday, June 1.
