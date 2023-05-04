South Coast Register
Gerringong Music Club is facing an uncertain future - unless it can find new committee members

Jorja McDonnell
By Jorja McDonnell
Updated May 4 2023 - 4:17pm, first published 3:00pm
Gerringong Music Club is facing possible closure, if it can't find new committee volunteers. Left: club protege Anna de Silva Chen. Right: club founder Gem Buck. Pictures supplied.
A 20-year legacy of music in Gerringong is under threat, and could soon fall silent.

