A 20-year legacy of music in Gerringong is under threat, and could soon fall silent.
That is, unless the Gerringong Music Club can find new committee volunteers.
The club is in need of a Director of Music and a Publicity Officer to take the reins before the current office-bearers retire.
Bobbie Miller, the club's current Director of Music, has held the role for well over a decade.
She said without someone to organise the annual concert program, there would be no more Gerringong Music Club.
"We really feel that if we can't get someone, that we'll have to close the club down - and that's really sad," Ms Miller said.
While Ms Miller is moving away from Gerringong, she still plans to show her successor the ropes before saying farewell.
"I've got a program plan until the end of the year, but I'm hoping someone will step up to plan next year's program.
"I'll certainly work with them until they're on top of everything."
Since its inception in 2003, the Gerringong Music Club has hosted at least five concerts a year.
Performances have been a mix of soloists, full orchestras, and everything in between.
While classical music has been the main attraction, Gerringong Music Club has also hosted Jazz and Latin American concerts, and even Russian Folk from the Sydney Balalaika Orchestra.
It has also fostered emerging local talent: Anna da Silva Chen from the Illawarra, who has performed for the Club nearly every year since she was eleven, is now a stellar violinist, in demand around Australia and overseas.
The new director would need to have the time and energy to organise concerts and network with musicians.
Though Ms Miller said the key requirement of the next Director of Music is a love for classical music.
"To me, classical music is enriching and transforming," she said.
"[My role] has been lovely, dealing with artists and musicians, and choosing a program that balances difference instruments and voices - just trying to get a really nice program for people."
Publicity Officer Gillian Spooner is also set to retire this year, after more than 20 years of service to several Gerringong community groups.
She's searching for someone creative and computer-savvy to take over her role at Gerringong Music Club.
There are currently more than 80 club members, and the organisation is financially sound - it simply needs people to step up to the plate.
To volunteer as Director of Music, contact Bobbie Miller: bobbiem131@gmail.com
To volunteer as Publicity Officer, contact Gillian Spooner: spoonergillian@gmail.com
Gerringong Music Club will host four more concerts this year; the next is the Bluescope Steel Youth Orchestra at Gerringong Town Hall on May 21.
Visit the club's website for more info.
