Police are appealing for public help to find a man wanted on an outstanding arrest warrant.
Jamie Christopher, aged 30, is wanted after a warrant for his arrest was issued over alleged domestic violence offences.
He is described as about 185cm tall, 90 to 100kg, of medium build, Aboriginal appearance, medium complexion and brown hair with a neck tattoo and a beard.
He is known to frequent Nowra and the Shoalhaven areas.
Anyone with information on Jmaie's whereabouts is urged to call Nowra Police station on 4421 9699 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
