Medical centres thank Fiona Phillips for help employing new doctors

By Glenn Ellard
Updated May 4 2023 - 12:01pm, first published 10:30am
Pictured during a lunch of thanks at the Vincentia Medical Centre are Mary-Jane Kerry, Maddison Pickering, Dr Hao Pham, Annette Pham, Gilmore MP Fiona Phillips, Sam Martinez, Dr Sara Saraniya, Dr Ahmad Mortada and Dr Bronson Noor-Gough. Picture by Glenn Ellard.
Shoalhaven Family Medical Centres principals Dr Hao and Annette Pham have helped shape the health component of the federal budget that will be handed down next week.

