A 'good bloke' who was the last of the Light Horsemen

GE
By Glenn Ellard
Updated May 3 2023 - 4:34pm, first published 4:00pm
Len Seyffer was an integral part of the Nowra community for many years. Picture supplied.
Nowra and NSW have lost a vital link with history following the death last week of Len Seyffer - the last of the state's World War II light horsemen.

