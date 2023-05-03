The Bureau of Meteorology is warning that strong winds along the coast will intensify through the afternoon bringing severe and possibly damaging gusts.
Westerly winds across the ranges and south eastern NSW are currently strengthening, with a cold front moving through Bass Strait.
Conditions in Nowra have been increasing across the morning with winds recorded at 45kmh at 11am with gusts already peaking at nearly 60kmh.
The winds are lighter in Ulladulla at around 20kmh, but gusts had already been reported over 50kmh.
Conditions are milder further down the coast, but residents of Batemans Bay and Narooma are still urged to be mindful of the conditions.
At 11am, winds were reported as 20kmh with gusts over 30, and in Narooma it was lighter still with 15kmh winds measured.
Further inlands, gusts have already reached around 85kmh in regions like Bowral and Moss Vale, while further South Goulburn had peak gusts of around 75kmh by 10am.
The State Emergency Service advises that people should:
* Move vehicles under cover or away from trees.
* Secure or put away loose items around your house, yard and balcony.
* Keep at least eight metres away from fallen power lines or objects that may be energised, such as fences.
* Trees that have been damaged by fire are likely to be more unstable and more likely to fall.
* Report fallen power lines to either Ausgrid (131 388), Endeavour Energy (131 003), Essential Energy (132 080) or Evoenergy (131 093) as shown on your power bill.
* Stay vigilant and monitor conditions. Note that the landscape may have changed following bushfires.
* For emergency help in floods and storms, ring your local SES Unit on 132 500.
