South Coast Register
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Red Cross works with Yuin communities on disaster preparedness

GE
By Glenn Ellard
Updated May 4 2023 - 1:58pm, first published 11:37am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Launching the Australian Red Cross and Pacific National partnership are Julie Perkins, Melanie Withers, Rob Larisch-Morgan, Di Bernardi, Trevor Kapeen and Alexandra Ristway. Picture supplied.
Launching the Australian Red Cross and Pacific National partnership are Julie Perkins, Melanie Withers, Rob Larisch-Morgan, Di Bernardi, Trevor Kapeen and Alexandra Ristway. Picture supplied.

The Red Cross and Pacific National are working with Yuin community representatives on the South Coast to ensure they are properly prepared for disasters.

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.