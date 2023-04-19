South Coast Register
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Our Future

Nowra Private Hospital unveils region's first surgical robotic technology

Sam Baker
By Sam Baker
Updated April 19 2023 - 3:38pm, first published 3:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The VELYS Robotic-Assisted Solution being used in practice. Picture supplied.
The VELYS Robotic-Assisted Solution being used in practice. Picture supplied.

Shoalhaven residents will now have access to robotic knee replacement surgery technology with Nowra Private Hospital unveiling the region's first VELYS Robotic-Assisted Solution.

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.