Shoalhaven swimming sensation Talika Irvine has impressed at the Australian Swimming Age Championships putting forth a strong performance across her races.
Irvine persisted despite a "very interrupted national program," securing herself two top places at the championships.
She qualified for two finals placing fourth in the 400m Individual Medley and eighth in the 200m Individual Medley.
Irvine said that it was a great experience being able to race at the championships.
"It was a great to race other people on my level from all states across the country," he said.
"Racing for the top ten spots in Australia, I was determined to stand strong and race at the best of my abilities."
Heading into the championships, Irvine followed a tough training program structured by her coach, which involved sessions both in the gym and in the pool.
This rigorous training meant Irvine was feeling prepared and confident heading into her races.
"I was pretty confident that I had the ability to make the finals," she said.
Irvine will `next contest the short course seasons which will see her compete at both country and state.
"I am hoping to make the NSW team and to achieve more personal best's."
