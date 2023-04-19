South Coast Register
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Talika Irvine impresses at Australian Swimming Age Championships

Sam Baker
By Sam Baker
Updated April 19 2023 - 2:52pm, first published 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Talike Irvine (pictured) competing at the Australian Age Swimming Championships. Picture supplied.
Talike Irvine (pictured) competing at the Australian Age Swimming Championships. Picture supplied.

Shoalhaven swimming sensation Talika Irvine has impressed at the Australian Swimming Age Championships putting forth a strong performance across her races.

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.