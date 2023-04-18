Jamberoo Superoos have overcome what appeared to be insurmountable odds in what was later described as a 'season defining' win over the Albion Park-Oak Flats Eagles at Kevin Walsh Oval on Saturday.
Missing more than half their strongest first grade side through injury, and trailing 12-0 early, the home side rallied to score a 28-22 against-the-odds win against a competitive and desperate Eagles, who were keen to secure their first win of the season.
The Eagles struck twice early, with a bounce pass from dummy-half scooped up by centre Cooper Tunbridge who sent winger Chad Harrison diving over in the corner.
Minutes later it was Tunbridge who took on the defence out wide to dive over and with half Kyle Williams converting both tries with great kicks, the Eagles led 12-0 in even time.
If the Superoos were to be in the game they had to be next to score and they did that just four minutes later when the combination of Jono Dallas and Mark Asquith conjured up their reply when Asquith crossed and Daniel Burke converted to close the gap to 12-6.
This gave the home side plenty of confidence and after plenty of backward and forward play, it was Dallas in the action again as he sent debutant Thomas North through a gap to score, much to the delight of his teammates.
Burke again added the extras to level the scores at 12-12.
With less than five minutes remaining before halftime, then Superoos took an unexpected lead when a clever grubber-kick by Mark Asquith was dived on the Jarrod Booth for his inaugural top grade try and Burke again converted for an 18-12 lead.
READ MORE:
Stung by the change of fortunes, the Eagles only took three minutes to get back in the hunt when classy five-eighth Jack Walsh, who has reportedly signed a contract with the NRL Dolphins for next year, forced his way over out wide, however Williams was unable to convert from out wide and Jamberoo remain in front 18-16.
Another rookie, hooker Tyson Duff was then able to give his side some breathing space when he wrong-footed the defence with a great step from dummy-half for his first top-grade try under the posts and Burke again converted for Jamberoo to lead 24-16 in the 56th minute.
The Eagles were determined to stay in the hunt and a great pass from Walsh put Tunbridge in for his second and Williams again closed the gap to two with 15 minutes remaining.
Jamberoo then managed to put some impressive kicking and defence together and with five minutes remaining a flat pass from Asquith found skipper Jono Dallas on the burst and he crashed over.
Burke missed the conversion, however the home side were able to hold on in the closing minutes.
Dallas didn't want to single out any individuals, such was the effort of all 17 players used on the day, while Shannon Walkman, Walsh and Tunbridge were best for the Eagles.
The Superoos will be hoping for some of their injured troops back next week when they take on the Sharks at Ron Costello Oval, while the Eagles will look to open their account when they return home to play Nowra-Bomaderry Jets at home, with both games on Sunday.
