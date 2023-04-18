South Coast Register
Jamberoo Superoos secure a gutsy, shorthanded win over Albion Park-Oak Flats Eagles

Sam Baker
By Sam Baker
Updated April 18 2023 - 2:52pm, first published 2:30pm
Superoos captain/coach Jono Dallas (pictured) had a hand in two tries and scored the match clincer against Albion Park-Oak Flats on Saturday. Picture by David Hall
Jamberoo Superoos have overcome what appeared to be insurmountable odds in what was later described as a 'season defining' win over the Albion Park-Oak Flats Eagles at Kevin Walsh Oval on Saturday.

