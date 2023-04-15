South Coast Register
St Georges Basin Snooker Club takes the next step in unveiling of "world-class" snooker tables

Sam Baker
By Sam Baker
Updated April 16 2023 - 11:09am, first published 9:30am
William Hatgiantoniou (pictured) lining up the shot. Picture by Sam Baker
The St Georges Basin Snooker Club have unveiled four "top-of-the-line" snooker tables at The Country Club - St Georges Basin which is set to delight local players while also putting the town on the map for future national tournaments.

