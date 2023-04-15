The St Georges Basin Snooker Club have unveiled four "top-of-the-line" snooker tables at The Country Club - St Georges Basin which is set to delight local players while also putting the town on the map for future national tournaments.
It was an exciting day for the members as they got to have their first friendly matches on the new tables, along with being presented with awards for their previous season's performances.
The acquisition of these tables was thanks to the hard work and dedication of the snooker team, along with this, the room has now been renamed The Frank Fuller Snooker Room.
Along with the excitement of the new tables, club member Harry Goerl was presented as the club's newest life member.
St Georges Basin Snooker Club committee member, Michael Boyne said the acquisition of these tables has really opened up opportunities for the Country Club to be a sought after location in the snooker world.
"We had four very old tables and over the years and time they sort of deteriorated and little issues started to pop up here and there," he said.
Boyne heard from his friend who works at the Australian Billiards and Snooker Council of Australia, that four Shender snooker tables were being ordered for a World Snooker Federation event held at Mount Pritchard.
"So I sort of piggybacked on his order and got a really nice price for a table, then a week later he called up a told me that after the tournament they would be reselling the tables they had purchased," Boyne said.
Boyne and the rest of the committee presented the offer to the board at the Country Club and with that they were able to replace the other three tables.
"We've had a lot of interest from other clubs, we've had an increase in memberships, an increase in the use of tables, it's really been a positive move," he said.
"The tables will also bring the interest of a lot of top players wanting to come here and play and open up opportunities for bigger matches."
Speaking on why he loves the sport, he said it all comes down to the "challenge" it presents.
"It takes real commitment and practice, there is process and routines and it takes real discipline, winning is also a nice bonus," Boyne said.
"I generally hold my own reasonably well at the club, but there's always plenty of challenges out there if you want to go looking for them."
Visit The Country Club at St Georges Basin to see the new tables for yourself.
