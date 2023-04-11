This morning (April 11) the Gerringong Lions Club recycled its one millionth container since beginning their Return and Earn program.
Since the club began collecting containers nearly five years ago, shortly after the Return and Earn scheme started and they have raised almost $100,000 for the local community since then.
The club currently has about 60 dedicated bins for empty drink containers stationed around town.
The initiative was started by Bruce Ray, a past president and active member of the club. It was only fitting that Mr Ray was the one to recycle the one millionth container, a huge milestone for the small, dedicated volunteer group.
Mr Ray said despite some initial uncertainty in the club about how effective the initiative would be, it has turned out to be "terrific."
"We're now raising $20,000 per year," he said.
"With the COVID pandemic, fundraising events and raffles have been paused, so Return and Earn was the only way we could get an income to put back into the community."
The group of Lions volunteers return thousands of containers to the Gerringong deposit point each week and expect numbers will continue to increase.
"We have bins at the hotel, the bowling club, and campgrounds," he said.
The club also provides the container collection bins for events such as weddings and other big community events.
"It's amazing how quickly we can return the containers. It only takes half an hour for 4000," Mr Rey said.
Money raised from the initiative is donated to a range of charities and services, including mental health research, local sporting facilities, and drought relief, as well as to the Australian Lions Club and the World Lions Club for any catastrophes overseas.
The club helps out at an individual level too. Recently they were able to provide funding to assist a local Year 10 student and his family to attend the Lions High School Deaf Camp at Point Wolstoncroft Sport and Recreation Centre.
The camp will run in late May 2023, and provides unique opportunities for hearing impaired students to strengthen their communication, leadership, team work, and community service skills and engage in challenging outdoor activities.
Mr Ray said he gets a sense of satisfaction knowing they are helping the community while also looking out for the environment.
"I enjoy doing it," he said.
"It keeps you busy, and we take pride in knowing it all goes back into recycling."
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0472 904 583
