The Gerringong Lions narrowly escaped the Shoalhaven with a win over the much-improved Nowra-Bomaderry Jets, 26-20 over a two-day clash at Bomaderry Sporting Complex.
It was an unorthodox match with the game scheduled to be held on Saturday April 15 at 6:30pm, however the teams would only get 25 minutes into the match before issues with lighting on the field would cause the match to be postponed to 2:30 on Sunday April 16.
At the time of cancellation, Gerringong led the Jets 12-4, with Lions fullback Wesley Pring getting the action started when he used his electric speed to break through the Jets line and go over.
The conversion would be successful by Jake Taylor to bring the lead to 6-0.
READ MORE:
It would soon be 12-0 when some beautiful ball movement would see a streaking Taj Ford blitz past to go over, followed by another successful Taylor conversion.
Nowra would respond with their own try when a brilliant high pass from Clyde Parsons would be caught by Beau Luland who'd crash through three Gerringong defenders to cut the deficit to 4-12.
Coming out of the gates the next day, both sides set to felt strange going into the match with scores already in motion.
The Jets would kick their conversion from the previous night to bring the score to 6-12 before a try only a few minutes later off a tough catch by Kurt Quinlan.
It would be followed up with another successful push by the Jets and soon they would find themselves with the lead 16-12. The Lions would not be down for long however.
Toby Gumley-Quine would respond with some tremendous defense, ripping the ball from the Jets and running the length of the field for the try, to tie up the match at 16-all.
A conversion by Taylor would see them take the lead by two.
The Lions would attack again this time through centre Hayden Buchanan, who would increase the lead to 22-16.
Nowra would then look to storm back through a speedy Brayden Omoeboh, the side would unfortunately miss the conversion and would still find themselves trailing 20-22.
Gerringong would go over one last time however with the speedy Gumley-Quine securing his second in the match to bring the score to 26-20 which would stand until the final whistle.
Speaking on the loss, Jets' five-eighth Dylan Farrell said, "It really was a tricky one."
"Starting the game eight points down, I'm pretty pleased with our efforts today, we gave ourselves plenty of opportunities, but we just didn't capitalise," he said.
Gerringong now moves to 2-1 on the season while Nowra-Bomaderry sits at 1-1-1. The Lions will next battle the Kiama Knights at Michael Cronin Oval, while the Jets will take on the Albion Park-Oak Flats Eagles at Centenary Field.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.