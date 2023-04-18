South Coast Register
Gerringong Lions narrowly escape with win against Nowra-Bomaderry Jets

By Sam Baker
Updated April 18 2023 - 4:02pm, first published 4:00pm
Toby Gumley-Quine scored two tries in Gerringong's win over Nowra-Bomaderry on Sunday. Picture by Game Face Photography.
The Gerringong Lions narrowly escaped the Shoalhaven with a win over the much-improved Nowra-Bomaderry Jets, 26-20 over a two-day clash at Bomaderry Sporting Complex.

