Rose Weller is used to defying not only the odds, but also gravity.
The Canberra rock climber continues to blaze trails after becoming the first woman to conquer a climb beside the Shoalhaven River at Nowra, called Attack Mode.
And the 22-year-old is setting her sights on more difficult climbs around Nowra.
Attack Mode is known throughout the world for its high degree of difficulty, as it demands climbers cling to a horizontal rock face.
"It's only about seven metres of climbing, and you're only five metres off the ground when you're at the top of it, but it's quite hard climbing," Ms Weller said.
"It's the hardest 18 consecutive moves I've ever done."
For much of the climb, "Your body is horizontal and level with the ground," Ms Weller said.
Moving along the rock face relied on using body tension, which Ms Weller said required "pressing with your legs into the rock while you're pulling with your arms, so the opposition holds you on".
"It's not exactly intuitive," she said.
Ms Weller said the climb had been a target for quite a while.
"Attack mode had always inspired me because it was so short and also very powerful, and I think that's a style of climbing I really like because it's very physical," she said.
"I had seen the videos of people trying it, and my dad had actually tried it a few years ago and wasn't able to do it, so I thought I'm going to to give it a go one day."
It was her father who inspired Ms Weller to get involved in rock climbing.
He was a climber and so she spent her early years attending climbing sites and competitions with him, although she admitted she "didn't really think much of it".
READ MORE:
"As I got older I eventually decided to give it a go when I was about 11, and then once I started I couldn't stop," Ms Weller said.
"I got hooked and decided it was the best thing ever, and just went from there."
Ms Weller said her father had been a huge support during the six weeks she spent at the Nowra cliffs preparing for her historic climb, and he was even holding the rope to help ensure she remained safe during the climb.
Now Attack Mode is out of the way Ms Weller is looking for bigger challenges on the cliffs around Nowra, where there are tougher climbs that have also never been achieved by a woman.
"In climbing you're always trying to push yourself to do something harder and more difficult," she said.
"I just want to do things that are more and more difficult."
And she hoped to complete some this year as "that would be quite significant for me".
