Shoalhaven Hospital's stroke unit has become the first in NSW, and only the fifth in Australia, to receive stroke unit certification.
The new recognition from the Australian Stroke Coalition has added to previous accolades, including the unit having the most World Stroke Organisation Angels awards in Australia, according to clinical nurse consultant Donna Jay.
She said continued awards and accolades were due to the work of the "very dedicated stroke team", including professionals from a range of health disciplines all focused on strokes.
"It takes an immense amount of teamwork to get this certification," Ms Jay said.
The hospital's success in treating stroke patients was revealed by 2022 figures showing 23 per cent of Shoalhaven patients with ischemic strokes caused by a blockage were treated quickly enough to remove the blockage, ensuring they suffered no or very little deficit, and were able to return to normal life.
A 2021 Stroke Foundation audit showed the NSW average was 13 per cent, while the national rate was 11 per cent.
Shoalhaven Hospital Group general manager Craig Hamer said the community was fortunate to have such a dedicated team of health professionals working in the stroke unit.
"The quick access into services and diagnostic tools, and then the care that happens afterwards in our inpatient ward is so vitally important in the care that we provide," he said.
The latest certification was presented by the Stroke Foundation's Melita Stirling, who said it recognised "consistent and high quality care being provided to stroke patients that's allowing them to have the best possible outcomes".
"It's so exciting to be here and witness a team that is striving for excellence and to see the Shoalhaven raise the bar in quality stroke care," she said.
While Shoalhaven Hospital's stroke unit has four beds, it is expanding to nine beds as part of the hospital's redevelopment, according to South Coast MP Liza Butler.
She said that would make it bigger that Wollongong Hospital's unit.
