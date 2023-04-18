South Coast Register
Shoalhaven Hospital leads the way in stroke care standards

By Glenn Ellard
Updated April 19 2023 - 10:41am, first published April 18 2023 - 4:30pm
Staff from Shoalhaven Hospital's stroke unit with their latest recognition, awarded by the Australian Stroke Coalition. Picture by Glenn Ellard.
Shoalhaven Hospital's stroke unit has become the first in NSW, and only the fifth in Australia, to receive stroke unit certification.

