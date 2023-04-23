Large crowds will gather across the Shoalhaven in Tuesday, April 25, to remember those who served and sacrificed to preserve Australia's freedom.
Anzac Day is a key event of the Australian calendar, and is being recognised with services throughout the morning in many of the region's town and villages.
Berry - Assemble in Queen Street adjacent to Apex Park at 10.15am. The march will move off at 10.30am via Queen and Alexandra Streets to War Memorial Gardens for the one- hour service.
Bomaderry - Dawn Service in Walsh Memorial Park, Meroo Street commencing at 5:45am. Memorial Service - March to assemble in Meroo Street at 9.15am and march to Walsh Memorial Park for a service at 10am.
Callala Beach - A Memorial Service will be held at the Cenotaph in the grounds of the Callala RSL Country Club commencing at 10am.
Culburra - Assemble in Culburra Bowling and Recreation Club car park at 10.10am. March to the War Memorial adjacent to the Culburra Community Centre at 10:30am via West Crescent and Culburra Road for service at 10:45am.
Greenwell Point - Dawn Service - Assemble at Greenwell Point Memorial Hall at 5.10am and march off at 5.25am to ANZAC Park via Greenwell Point Road for a service.
Huskisson - Assemble in Hawke Street adjacent to White Sands Park at 10am. The march will move off at 10.30am via Hawke, Owen and Currambene Streets to Voyager Park for service commencing at 11am.
Kangaroo Valley - Assemble at the Kangaroo Valley Hall car park at 9.30am for march to commence at 9.55am, travelling along Moss Vale Road to the Cenotaph for a 10am service, returning along same route for dispersal at about 11.30am.
Milton - Assemble at the intersection of the Princes Highway and Church Street at 10am for the march to commence at 10.30am along the Princes Highway to the Milton Cenotaph for a service expected to finish by noon.
Nowra - Assemble at 10.10am in Junction Street between Berry and Osborne Streets, march to Memorial Gates at Nowra Showground at 10.30am for a one hour service after which the assembly will march along Junction Street to Shoalhaven Street where the parade will be dispersed.
Shoalhaven Heads - Assemble at 5.45am adjacent to the Centre Shops in Shoalhaven Heads Road with a march to commence at 5.55am to the Shoalhaven Heads Memorial Park via Shoalhaven Heads Road for the dawn service at 6am.
Sussex Inlet - Assemble in Neilson Road at 9.45am in front of RSL Sub-Branch Hall for the march commencing at 10am to the Sussex Inlet War Memorial at the RSL Club for the service.
Ulladulla - Dawn service at 6am in front of the Milton Ulladulla Ex Servos Club's memorial garden.
