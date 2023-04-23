South Coast Register
Anzac Day being recognised throughout the Shoalhaven

By Glenn Ellard
Updated April 24 2023 - 5:01pm, first published 9:54am
Large crowds gathered for last year's dawn service at Greenwell Point. Picture by Glenn Ellard.

Large crowds will gather across the Shoalhaven in Tuesday, April 25, to remember those who served and sacrificed to preserve Australia's freedom.

