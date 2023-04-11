Three Bomaderry Tigers AFL juniors have taken the next step in their footy journey's.
Hannah Phillips, Sophie Indah and Aysha Sanchez were all selected to travel to Queensland to play for the Greater Western Sydney Giants Academy in the Coates Talent League.
The Coates Talent League is an Australian Football talent pathway program open to both girls and boys.
It consists of 12 regional Victorian teams and the Tasmania Devils as the program's main clubs, plus five Northern Academies (GWS, Sydney, Brisbane, Gold Coast and NT Thunder) participate for part of the season.
The side battled the Brisbane Lions today with all three girls getting an opportunity to take the field and showcase to coaches and scouts their skills.
The Giants unfortunately went down badly to Brisbane, losing the match 126-16. All three girls got an opportunity to get on the field however and gain some invaluable experience.
When asked how they felt about their selection, each said they were "surprised and excited" to have gotten the recognition.
While the match didn't end the way they hoped, the three each expressed gratitude and said the trip was "a great adventure."
Phillips. Indah and Sanchez said they have now turned their focus to having a strong season with the Bomaderry Tigers.
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0472 904 583
