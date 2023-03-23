South Coast has take home the silver medal after a down to the wire clash against Sydney West at the NSWCHSSA Secondary Volleyball Girls Championships.
The tournament saw some fierce competition with the best teams from around the state battling it out for the championship title.
The South Coast girls pushed well above their weight as a regional team, showing themselves to be one of the best sides in NSW.
They had strong wins across all three days of the championships, and only dropped one game heading into the finals clash.
The South Coast team has a rich history of success at the NSWCHSSA Secondary Volleyball Girls Championships.
Last year, they clinched the gold medal in a thrilling final against none other than Sydney West.
The fact that South Coast and Sydney West faced off in the final again this year only emphasises the level of skill and talent in these two teams.
Despite the ultimate loss, the side has a lot be proud about, having "played with passion and determination throughout the tournament," according to head coach Matt Duncan.
"The team's excellent teamwork and skills were on full display, and the results they achieved are a testament to their hard work and dedication."
A standout player from the South Coast team was Mireille Smith, a local Nowra High Student, who was selected for the NSW CHS Open Girls Team and the East Team for the NSW East vs NSW West match.
"Smith's skills and leadership on the court were instrumental in helping our team to make it to the finals," Duncan said.
Smith is also an accomplished beach volleyball player and as part of her selection in the NSW U17 Girls team, she will be heading off to Coolangatta next week to compete in the Australian Youth Beach Volleyball Championships.
Alongside Smith, two other girls from the Illawarra, Yasmin Ramos and Mali Towers, who both attend Wollongong High School of the Performing Arts, were also selected for the NSW CHS Open Girls team.
The NSWCHSSA Secondary Volleyball Girls Championships has been a strong platform for showcasing the immense talent of young female athletes from around the state for the past several years.
"The level of skill and determination on display was truly impressive, and the future looks bright for the sport in NSW," Duncan said.
The South Coast team's depth and skill is driven by several high-achieving athletes who have honed their abilities through rigorous training and competition.
In particular, the extra-curricular participation of many South Coast players in the Illawarra Academy of Sport's NSW Volleyball program has helped cultivate elite volleyball and beach volleyball athletes in the region.
A local example is Alexandria Smith, a member of last year's South Coast team that won gold.
Smith's exceptional skills and leadership were instrumental in that victory, and her participation in the Illawarra Academy of Sport's program undoubtedly contributed to her success.
"With such a strong foundation of talent and skill, it's clear that the South Coast team will continue to be a force to be reckoned with in the years to come."
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0472 904 583
