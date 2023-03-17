Brayden Morris looking to take flight with NBL1 Hawks squad

After a long tenure with the Shoalhaven Tigers, Nowra's Brayden Morris has taken the next jump in his basketball journey after being selected to the Illawarra Hawks NBL1 squad.
After surviving two rounds of tough try-outs for the team, Morris was informed that he had made the squad as a development/injury reserve player.
For the 22-year-old Morris, it was an exciting and daunting experience trialling for the Hawks one that really forced him to get out of his "comfort zone."
"I was very nervous, as for anyone that knows me well knows that this was well out of my comfort zone," he said.
READ MORE:
"A phrase that I am now trying to live by is to 'be comfortable with being uncomfortable', it certainly motivated me to go outside the box for a change and push myself to reach the next level."
Basketball has always been a "go-to" and "escape" for Morris from the age of 8 when he first began playing.
"I've always been very passionate about basketball," he said.
"Watching my dad (Ben Morris) play state league and watching his love and passion for the game inspired me to get into it as well."
"There's always the highs and lows of the game and that's the beauty of it."
It has been an up and down 12 months for Morris, constantly battling to stay healthy as a result of health conditions the basketballer is currently dealing with.
For a moment he almost considered taking the year off, but Morris persevered and now said he's even surprised himself with the level of dedication he's seen from himself.
"Since I made the decision to trial, I have seen a different level of commitment from myself that I had never seen before," he said.
"I am pushing myself to be the best possible player that I can be and although I have a long way to go to develop my skills and adjust to the new style of basketball, I am proud to see how far I've come in such a short time period."
It was tough for Morris at first, growing up as a Shoalhaven Tiger with Illawarra always being the team's top rival and the matches they would always circle on the calendar.
"One aspect I was nervous about certainly was joining what was our 'rival' club growing up," Morris said.
"They were always tough and the players were always very talented, playing them was always a game I was excited for because as a smaller association getting a win against them was always very satisfying."
This season with the Hawks, Morris will be playing with both current and ex-NBL talent.
With all that experience and knowledge surrounding him on the hardwood, Morris hopes to be a "sponge" and soak up all that he can from his teammates.
"My main goal for the season is to be a sponge, soaking in all the knowledge and tips that any of the coaching staff and boys have for me," he said.
"I am excited to develop as a player and take more of a professional approach to basketball and show my commitment to the squad as well."
"It's a surreal experience training amongst current and ex-NBL players, we have insane talent and knowledge from the vets through to the youngest players who I hope will all help me to extend my game beyond what I thought I could do and be."
In their first trial match against the Penrith Panthers NBL1 side, Morris' number was called, playing some valuable minutes for his new team.
"It was a surreal experience just getting some court time against Penrith during preseason and to get some of the nerves out of my system," he said.
"It gave me a sense of how talented these players are and a greater appreciation for the position I am currently in."
"Just being a part of this team has been unreal and I'm keen to see where we end up throughout the season."
Morris' dream is to see how far he can go in basketball, living with no regrets, and at the end of the day knowing that he gave it a "red-hot-crack."
"My ultimate dream would be to give back to the next, upcoming generation and provide what I have learnt to them and hope to inspire them to get out of their comfort zone and to be a part of their journey as well."
One thing is for certain, Morris' journey isn't over, it's only just beginning.
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0472 904 583
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0472 904 583
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.