Nowra's Kyle Leslie enjoys breakout season at Southeastern Oklahoma State

Since Kyle Leslie first picked up a basketball at the age of six it was love at first dribble.
The 22-year-old sharpshooter has had a breakout season at Southeastern Oklahoma State University with his team eyeing a strong run in the playoffs after finishing up the regular season third on the ladder at 18 wins and 9 losses.
Leslie played his junior hoops with the Shoalhaven Tigers and Illawarra Hawks, quickly making a name for himself as a dynamic player and strong three-point shooter.
In 2019, Leslie received several offers to play basketball at the collegiate level in America, with the young basketballer deciding on NCAA division two college Davis and Elkins, located in West Virginia.
Leslie played two years for Davis and Elkins as an important contributor off the bench before transferring to Southeastern Oklahoma State for his third year.
"A big part of why I went to Davis and Elkins was for the coach, unfortunately three weeks into the semester he found another job...so that was a big reason why I left," he said.
"I also wanted to go somewhere that I could develop more as a player in a better team-oriented environment."
In his first season with Southeastern Oklahoma State Leslie played in 29 games averaging 4.1 points per game and 3.4 rebounds per game, while sinking 33 percent of his looks from beyond the arc.
However, with a number of senior players departing heading into his fourth season, Leslie knew he needed to step up for his side and he's done just that.
Leslie upped his stats across the board with his scoring jumping to 11.7 points per game, his rebounding to 6.6 per game, his assists per game to 1.9 per game, all while seeing his three-point shot jump up to over 40 percent.
"Coach had a lot of expectations for me this year and so I had to play with more confidence which has helped me do well this season," Leslie said
The sharpshooting forward's best performance came in a game against Henderson State University where he scored 34 points on 8-15 from three to carry his team to a 99-73 victory.
Leslie followed it up, sinking eight threes in Southeastern's next game against Harding, where they walked away victorious, 101-90.
These two performances were enough to earn Leslie Great American Conference (GAC) Player of the Week honors.
He said the time he's had in the US has been all he could have hoped for and he feels very grateful to have been given the opportunity.
"Its been unreal, I remember the day I first signed to go to West Virginia, to then come to Oklahoma and experience two completely different places and people has been amazing," he said.
"The time has gone so fast with plenty of ups and downs but I wouldn't change a thing."
"One of the biggest things I've learnt being overseas is just to appreciate what I have and the opportunity I've been given to play basketball on a scholarship in another country"
Leslie's family headed over to the US at the end of last year which marked the highlight of 2022 for him.
"To have my family visiting me in Durant and my parents having their first glimpse at watching me play college ball, to have them in the arena was something really special," he said.
"A few weeks later thanks to my teammate I was able to a pull together a few breakout games where i got player of the week honours which was also a great highlight."
Looking towards the end of the season Leslie feels confident that he and his Southeastern teammates can make a strong run in the tournament playoffs.
"We have had a lot of ups and downs but we've been able to push through them and finish the regular season with a 18-9 record sitting third in the conference tournament," he said.
Southeastern will play sixth seed Henderson State in the quarterfinals on Friday, March 9 (Central Time Zone).
"I feel really good about this team going into these next few days."
"Our goal is to win a conference championship and avenge last years team that was knocked out in the semi finals."
"Ultimately we want to make the NCAA regional tournament."
Basketball has taken Leslie around the world and his love for the sports remains just as strong as when he heard the ball go through the net for the first time.
"When you've been through so many ups and downs with something you love doing it makes you appreciate all the work you've put into it through all the years and I can't not love the sound of the ball going through the net."
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0472 904 583
