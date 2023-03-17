Tigers aiming to ground Eagles in season opener

The Shoalhaven Tigers will travel to Orange to battle the Eagles in the first round of the 2023 Waratah League season.
The Paul Lindeberg coached side are "excited" heading into their opening round match and ready to put the rest of the competition on notice.
While the scoreboard didn't go the way the Tigers had hoped in their trial match against Central Coast, Lindeberg said the experience has been incredibly beneficial along with the opportunity he had to play around with a number of combinations and lineups.
"That opportunity was great for me and I think that game has helped us tremendously as a team," he said.
"Across the board players met the expectations along with a couple of surprises."
"Being able to look at a bunch of different combinations has only assisted me heading into the season."
Lindeberg said the team isn't focused on Orange and the make-up of the team, but instead dialled in on the things they can control and the identity they hope to form as a collective.
"At the end of the day, no matter how good your scout is, you still have to react to what happens on the floor," Lindeberg said.
The Tigers' coach further praised the defensive intensity and play of both Rory Shepherdson and Bailey Hilaire.
"Rory and the effort he's shown both in game and in training basically says he's certainly deserving of a starting position," Lindeberg said.
"He's stepped up and taken on a leadership role when we needed one and we're gonna see who can run with him."
"Bailey has really brought the intensity to the defensive end, he's really coming along as he gets used to a new position."
Hilaire has transitioned from playing a forward position in his juniors to now the role of shooting guard/small forward, a change that can be quite hard, but one the young gun is very much up for according to Lindeberg.
An official starting lineup has still not been picked by the coach, but said these opening rounds will help to make things clearer for the rest of the season.
Speaking on the weekend, Lindeberg said he's not too worried about the outcome but instead hopeful the culture and identity of the team will continue to grow.
"It's about building our game and it's about the players getting confidence in the system," he said.
"We know we have to get a lot more out of our transition then we do and we need to prioritise the defensive end."
"Getting to the ball early and getting into our matchups as quickly as possible, that's what will allow us to control the tempo."
The Shoalhaven Tigers tip-off against the Orange Eagles on Saturday March 18 at 6:30pm at Sir Neville Howse Stadium.
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0472 904 583
