Nowra-Bomaderry Jets have sounded a warning to all other teams in the competition by scoring a thrilling 28-18 win over Jamberoo Superoos at Kevin Walsh Oval on Saturday.
In a highly entertaining game, Jets captain-coach Adam Quinlan was the difference between the sides as he had a hand in all five Jets tries against a depleted Superoos side.
The home side went into the game minus four players and by halftime they were left with only one reserve on the bench, finishing the game with a bare 13 against a surging opposition, however nothing can be taken away from the Jets, who now sit in second spot on the competition table after two rounds.
The game opened in bizarre circumstances when a delicate grubber-kick near the line by Daniel Burke was chased by Roos' fullback Nathan Gallestegui who appeared to be shoved into the posts by a Jets player before he could get a play on the ball, however prop Luke Berkrey followed through to touch down.
Corey Grigg converted for 6-0, while Gallestegui continued for a period under duress with a leg injury before being replaced.
READ MORE:
The Jets hit back in spectacular fashion when a cross-field kick by Quinlan was taken by halfback Clyde Parsons and he sped away to score in the corner for 6-4.
The tries kept coming, and in the 11th minute the Superoos hit back when Mark Asquith drifted across-field and put prop James Gilmore into a hole and he scored under the posts, bringing the scores to 12-4 after a Grigg conversion.
The Supeross suffered a massive blow when new prop Luke Berkrey appeared to have pulled a hamstring and was replaced.
The Jets would attack next with Parsons and Quinlan combined for the half to race away, and this time converted to close the gap to 12-10 at the long break.
With Dean Watling becoming the Superoos third casualty, the Jets were smelling blood in the water.
Quinlan again sparked his side again when he handled twice before second-rower Tyson Simpson charged over out wide.
A successful conversion gave the side a 16-12 lead.
Ten minutes later Quinlan did it all himself, darting under the posts and Parsons again converted for 22-12.
Roos' rookie utility back Cody McParland produced some magic diving over. Grigg again converted to close the gap to 24-18.
The final try of the game was all class as a Quinlan clearing kick was fielded by a flying Braydon Walsh who somehow flicked the ball to centre Brayden Omoeboh who scored out wide for Parsons to convert and round out a Jets win at 28-18.
Adam Quinlan, Clyde Parsons and Tyson Simpson played strong games for the Jets, while Cody McParland, who polled nine voted in the Players Player, Jayden Morgan and Daniel Burke never stopped trying for the Superoos.
The Jets will face an important test in two weeks when they host Gerringong Lions, while Jamberoo will try to regroup to take on Albion Park-Oak Flats Eagles at home.
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0472 904 583
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0472 904 583
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.